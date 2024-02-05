Newly Appointed Kuwait Amb. Presents Credentials To King Of Bhutan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of Kuwait to the Kingdom of Bhutan Adel Al-Jassam presented his credentials to Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait Embassy in Bhutan said that Ambassador Al-Jassam presented his credentials to the King of Bhutan at a function held at Royal Palace of the Kingdom of Bhutan Sunday.

Diplomatic attache Fawaz Adel Khalifa accompanied him in the accreditation ceremony.

The ceremonies included performances of ancient Bhutanese cultural heritage in which several officials and bodies participated as a mark of respect and appreciation of the royal family for His Highness the Amir and the ruling family in the State of Kuwait.

Ambassador Al-Jassam conveyed to the King of Bhutan greetings of the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the greetings of Deputy Amir and Prime Minister Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the leadership and the people of Kuwait.

He stressed keenness of the leadership of Kuwait to strengthen and consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries. Ambassador Al-Jassam also recalled that the long political history that goes back to more than forty years in the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries came on the basis of the vision of the rulers of Kuwait beginning in 1983.

In order to serve the common interest of the peoples of the two friendly countries, the leadership of both the countries developed strong bridges in many fields.

Ambassador Al-Jassam expressed his pride in meeting the King and assuming his position as Ambassador of Kuwait to Bhutan during the rule of Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who supports all efforts to achieve more prosperity for the people in the two friendly countries.

The Ambassador indicated that the new year will witness demand in the Kuwait Embassy in Bhutan for jobs in Kuwait. Revitalization of the tourism, economic and investment sector is also expected in the city of Gelephu, south of the capital Thimphu, which is emerging as the largest economic, investment and tourism city and a future economic gateway on the Himalayas between the neighboring border countries in South Asia.

Ambassador Al-Jassam added that the Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck conveyed to the Ambassador his pride in the fact that Kuwait Embassy was the first Gulf embassy accredited by his country during the reign of his father.

The King also appreciated rulers of Kuwait for their political leadership, which has received global respect. (end)

