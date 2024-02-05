EU-positioned incomes from frozen Russian assets exposed

(MENAFN) Euroclear, a major European clearinghouse, disclosed in its 2023 financial results on Thursday that it amassed a substantial profit of almost USD5.9 billion from frozen Russian assets over the past year. The Belgium-based company reported net interest earnings of EUR5.5 billion, with EUR4.4 billion attributed to interests linked to Russian sanctions. The profits were reportedly influenced by prevailing interest rates and the cash balances Euroclear is mandated to invest.



It is estimated that Euroclear is holding approximately EUR196.6 billion (almost USD220 billion) worth of Russian assets, the majority of which belong to the Russian central bank. Since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, the European Union has frozen a total of EUR207 billion (just over USD231 billion) in Russian assets and reserves. European Union leaders have consistently advocated for utilizing these funds to aid in the reconstruction of Ukraine. A scheme to deploy the windfall profits generated by these frozen assets was agreed upon last year; however, concerns about potential negative effects on the euro and reserve holders have been raised by officials, including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.



Despite calls for deploying the funds, uncertainties persist regarding the implementation of profit-siphoning schemes. Euroclear emphasized the necessity of segregating estimated sanction-related earnings from underlying financial results when assessing the company's performance and resources.



In a recent development, the Belgian presidency of the European Union Council announced that member states have reached an agreement allowing Brussels to transfer the income generated by Russia's frozen central bank reserves to Kiev. This decision brings to the forefront the ongoing debate on the ethical and economic considerations surrounding the use of profits derived from frozen assets, adding another layer of complexity to the multifaceted dynamics of international financial relations.



