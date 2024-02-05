Data shows Retails sales in Germany drop

(MENAFN) Preliminary data released on Wednesday by Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reveals a substantial decline in retail sales for the year 2023. In price-adjusted terms, the sector experienced a sharp drop of 3.3 percent compared to 2022 and a significant 3.9 percent decline when measured against the robust retail revenues of 2021. The impact was particularly pronounced in the food sector, where sales plummeted by 3.9 percent compared to the previous year. Real non-food retail sales also saw a decline of 3.1 percent, marking the first contraction since 2013. Online and mail-order retailers, which had experienced a boom during the pandemic, saw a 3.9% reduction in revenues last year.



Even the typically lucrative Christmas season failed to bring relief for retailers, with sales in December 2023 dropping 1.7 percent year-on-year and 1.6 percent month-on-month. Analysts attribute the poor performance of the retail sector in Germany, the European Union's largest economy, to the persistently high levels of inflation.



A recent survey conducted by the German Trade Association (HDE) further highlights the challenges faced by retailers, with only one in six rating the current business situation as "good."



Additionally, just one in five retailers expressed optimism about sales prospects in 2024 compared to the previous year. The survey identified several key issues plaguing the sector, including consumers' general reluctance to spend, rising energy costs, labor shortages, inflation, and the disruptive impact of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East on supply chains.



Despite the gloomy outlook, the HDE remains cautiously optimistic, anticipating a 1 percent growth in retail sales for the current year compared to 2023. Vice President Alexander von Preen suggests that while challenges persist, the sector may navigate a path to recovery with strategic adaptations and resilience in the face of economic uncertainties.





