Egypt: Thai Students' Association In Cairo Under The Royal Patronage Organises Orientation Day Activity For New Students

On 3 February 2024, His Excellency Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Former Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, opened the Orientation Day Activity for the new students of the academic year 2023/2024, organised by the Thai Students' Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage, at Shabab Youth Club, Nasr City, which around 350 new students attended.

On this occasion, the Ambassador advised the new students on studying and living in Egypt, as well as seeking useful knowledge outside of classrooms, especially through interactions with locals and students from different countries to learn about diverse cultures. The Ambassador also wished them success with their studies.

The Royal Thai Embassy has supported Orientation Day Activities for many years as it is important for new students to be equipped with information and experiences shared by senior students on studying and living in Egypt.

