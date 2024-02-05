(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The collaboration aims to continue to gain commercial traction after Nabsys announced the OhmX platform in October 2023.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. ("HTA"), in conjunction with Nabsys, announces a strategic leap forward in genomics research through HTA's planned acquisition of 50 OhmX instruments to support the joint "RAMP UP" program. RAMP UP, the Rapid Application to Market Penetration User Partnerships program, aims to propel cutting-edge electronic genome mapping technology into the hands of researchers for unparalleled whole genome structural variant analysis.

The OhmX platform, which has been made available to select customers in early access, was released commercially in October 2023 and heralds a new era in whole genome high-resolution structural variant (SV) analysis. The platform leverages proprietary electronic nanochannel detectors to scan labeled high molecular weight DNA and perform de novo genome assembly for SV analysis. Nabsys and HTA are targeting applications in cancer research, rare diseases, cell and gene therapy, and functional genomics by making the OhmX platform, a scalable and accurate solution for whole genome SV analysis, accessible to the research community through RAMP UP.

Tsuyoshi Ogino, General Manager of the Molecular Research & Diagnostic Division at HTA, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "RAMP UP marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to advancing genomics research. The OhmX platform's capabilities align perfectly with our vision of driving innovation that significantly impacts scientific discovery."

Barrett Bready, M.D., Founder, and CEO of Nabsys, echoed Ogino's sentiments, saying, "Structural variants are fundamental to understanding genomic variation and disease. However, their complexity and cost have been prohibitive. OhmX changes this paradigm, truly democratizing genomics and empowering researchers with a cost-effective, easy-to-use, high-performance solution for accurate SV analysis. We are excited to collaborate on RAMP UP with our partner Hitachi High-Tech America."

Structural variants constitute a substantial portion of genomic variation and hold immense implications for disease research and diagnosis. Despite their significance, the analysis of SVs has been limited due to high costs, computational complexities, and tool inadequacies. The OhmX platform overcomes these barriers, enabling users to enhance the frequency and precision of structural variation analysis at a reduced cost.

About Nabsys

The Nabsys mission is to advance the understanding of disease, increase diagnostic yield, and improve patient outcomes by enabling routine, accurate, cost-effective analysis of genomic structural variation. Located in Providence, RI, Nabsys employs a growing interdisciplinary group of dedicated scientists, engineers, and other professionals committed to the advancement of genomic analysis.

About Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. (HTA) is a privately-owned global affiliate company that operates within the Hitachi Group companies. HTA sells and services semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instrumentation, scientific instruments, and bio-related products as well as industrial equipment, electronic devices, and electronic and industrial materials. HTA is dedicated to successful and profitable collaboration with leading companies worldwide with a direction towards providing customers with superior quality products and services at fair and competitive prices. For more information, please visit .

