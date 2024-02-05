               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Association Of Insolvency And Restructuring Advisors Announces 51 CIRA Certification Awards


2/5/2024 5:16:09 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEDFORD, Ore., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the
AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor ( CIRA ) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business bankruptcy and insolvency.

Having completed the requirements for certification in 2023, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:

Kira Abramovs

SOLIC Capital Advisors, LLC

Winter Park, FL

Adam Adelstein

Accordion

Chicago, IL

Vahe Aharonian

FTI Consulting

Houston, TX

Augustus Arnold IV

Goldman Sachs

Dallas, TX

Lorenzo Callerio

Alvarez &
Marsal

Chicago, IL

Adriana Camber

Alvarez &
Marsal

Chicago, IL

Brandon Caroprese

Caroprese & Company

New York, NY

Cameron Carruthers

Alvarez &
Marsal

Houston, TX

Kirsten Cellier


Deloitte & Touche LLP

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Aaron Chambers

Impossible Services Group, Inc

Madera, CA

Andrew Ciriello


Alvarez & Marsal

New York. NY

David Dawes

Alvarez & Marsal

New York. NY

Anthony Del Piano

BDO USA, LLC

New York, NY

Jack Donohue

DSI Consulting

Chicago, IL

John Durbin

ClearWell Dynamics

San Antonio, TX

Edmond Esses

Kroll

New York, NY

John Ferretti

M3 Partners

New York, NY

William Foster

M3 Partners

New York, NY

Thomas Frey

DSI Consulting

Chicago, IL

Patrick Geekie

RPA Advisors

Houston, TX

Adam Gerlich

FTI Consulting

Houston, TX

Limi Gong

AlixPartners, LLP

Jersey City, NJ

Benjamin Gonzalez

FTI Consulting

Distrito Federal, Mexico

John Halloran

SierraConstellation Partners

New York, NY

Jonathan Holley

Abenaqui Companies

London, England

Rachel Hughes

Alvarez &
Marsal

Phoenix, AZ

YernarKades

AlixPartners,LLP

New York, NY

Adam Kaplan

BDO USA,LLP

Chicago, IL

Roman Konovalov

Grant
Thornton Limited

Toronto, ON

Brian LaForgia

AlixPartners,LLP

New York, NY

Gregg Laswell

Opportune,
LLP

Houston, TX

NiallLedwidge

Stout

New York, NY

Darryl Myers

Force 10 Partners

Irvine, CA

Nageswaran Narayanaswamy

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Kate Nowinski

CohnReznick LLP

New York, NY

Starr Perlman

Alvarez &
Marsal

New York, NY

Timothy Pettey

FTI Consulting

Chicago, IL

David Purcell

AlixPartners, LLP

Chicago, IL

Evan Reed

Ernst & Young - Parthenon

San Diego, CA

Joseph Richman

FTI Consulting

Denver , CO

Michael Robinson

Province

Greenwich, CT

Jason Sheppard

Texas Capital Bank

Richmond, TX

Jasdev Singh

B. Riley Financial Services

New York, NY

Freddie Smithson

Strategic Liquidity Fund

Delray Beach, FL

Ernesto Solis

Fix Partners Advisors Santiago

Metropolitana

Philip Spicer

RPA Advisors

Chicago, IL

Yujing Sun

AlixPartners, LLP

New York, NY

Steven Wang

BDO USA, LLC

New York, NY

Daniel Webber

Alvarez & Marsal

Chicago, IL

Christopher Winter

BDO USA, LLC

Houston, TX

Javier Zermeno

AlixPartners, LLP

Chicago, IL

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit . For additional conference and program information, visit
.

SOURCE Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors

MENAFN05022024003732001241ID1107810167

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search