Global Seeds Bank Market Size Is Expected To Hold A Significant Share By 2033 | CAGR Of XX%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Seed Bank Market Size is Growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2023 to 2033 and the Worldwide Seeds Bank Market Size is Expected to Hold a Significant Share by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Svalbard International Seed Vault, Millennium Seed Bank Project, Seed Supreme, International Center for Tropical Agriculture, Crop King Seeds, Rocket Seeds, International Rice Research Institute, ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana), Berry Botanic Garden, Blimburn Seeds, Homegrown Cannabis Co., International Institute for Tropical Agriculture and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Seeds Bank Market Size is Expected to Hold a Significant Share by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of XX% during the projected period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

An institution or business that preserves and stores seeds from various plant species to preserve genetic variety is known as a seed bank. These storage facilities are crucial for maintaining the genetic diversity of plants and ensuring that many different kinds of seeds will be available for use in the future. These seed banks, which are often resistant to radiation, floods, and bombs, store seeds from a variety of plant species in cold, low-humidity conditions. There are more than 1,000 seed banks in the world, varying in size, focus, and sort. They are crucial to protecting genetic variety and maintaining biodiversity, especially given the issues with climate change and global food security. The growing demand for specialized crops, such as fruits, vegetables, and grains that are of superior quality, organic, non-GMO, and require less processing, is the main factor propelling the seed bank sector. Seed banks are essential for scientific study, teaching, and preserving indigenous cultures. However, in certain places, inadequate infrastructure-such as stable energy and transportation-may limit the effectiveness of seed banks. A lack of global cooperation and coordination may restrict seed banks' capacity to protect plant species from extinction and maintain genetic diversity.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Seeds Bank Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Crop Type (Traditional Crops, Endangered and Rare Crops, Unique Genetic Characteristics, and Crop Wild Relatives), By Storage Type (Short-term Storage, Mid-term Storage, and Long-term Storage), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The traditional crops segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global seeds bank market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the crop type, the global seed bank market is divided into traditional crops, endangered and rare crops, unique genetic characteristics, and crop wild relatives. Among these, the traditional crops segment is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the seed bank market during the estimated period. This is a result of their significance to history, culture, and agriculture. Many indigenous tribes use these traditional crops as food, fiber, and dye, therefore preserving cultural legacy and traditional knowledge depends on them.

The long-term storage segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global seeds bank market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the storage type, the global seed bank market is divided into short-term storage, mid-term storage, and long-term storage. Among these, the long-term storage segment is predicted to grow at the greatest pace in the seed bank market during the estimated period. This is the outcome of a rising awareness of the need for sustainable farming practices and the need to preserve genetic diversity. Temperatures between -10 and -20 °C and no control over relative humidity are required for long-term storage. Only the base collections are preserved under these conditions, and they can keep the seed viable for 50–100 years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global seeds bank market over the forecast period .

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global seeds bank market over the forecast period. This is because North America is one of the world's top seed-producing areas, with the US having the largest seed market. All things considered, the expanding need for food and feed, high-yielding cultivars and seeds, and the area's shifting agricultural environment are what are expected to propel the global seed bank market.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global seeds bank market during the projected timeframe. This is because the conventional crop yields in the Asia Pacific area are high, and the region's growing seed bank industry is a result of the region's changing agricultural environment.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Seeds Bank Market include Svalbard International Seed Vault, Millennium Seed Bank Project, Seed Supreme, International Center for Tropical Agriculture, Crop King Seeds, Rocket Seeds, International Rice Research Institute, ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana), Berry Botanic Garden, Blimburn Seeds, Homegrown Cannabis Co., International Institute for Tropical Agriculture, and others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In December 2023, to identify new crop types for the Arab area that are more adapted to climatic circumstances brought on by climate change, such as increasing temperatures, salt, droughts, and soil erosion, research and development will be aided by the seed gene bank. Better seed kinds would also be stored and provided in addition to this.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Seeds Bank Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Seeds Bank Market, By Crop Type



Traditional Crops

Endangered and Rare Crops

Unique Genetic Characteristics Crop Wild Relatives

Global Seeds Bank Market, By Technology



Short-term Storage

Mid-term Storage Long-term Storage

Global Seeds Bank Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Europe Hydroponics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Aggregate Hydroponic System, Liquid Hydroponic System), By Crop Type (Tomato, Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables, Pepper, Cucumber, Microgreens, Others), By Equipment (HVAC, LED Grow Light, Irrigation Systems, Material Handling, Control Systems, Others), By Region (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Europe Hydroponics Market Insights Forecasts 2023 – 2033

Iran Agriculture Drones Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Fixed-Wing Drones, Rotary Blade Drones, Hybrid Drones), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Irrigation Monitoring, Soil & Crop Field Analysis, Planting & Pesticide Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Others), and Iran Agriculture Drones Market Insights Forecasts to 2033

Japan Bonsai Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Indoor Bonsai Trees, Outdoor Bonsai Trees), By Style (Formal Upright, Broom, Slanted Bonsai), and Japan Bonsai Market Insights Forecasts to 2033

United States Environmental Testing Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Conventional, and Rapid Method), By Contaminant (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), and United States Environmental Testing Market Insights Forecasts 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter