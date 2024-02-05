Andhra Governor Underlines Need To Continue Development Momentum

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 5 (IANS) Listing out the development and welfare programmes implemented by YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh during the last five years, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Monday hoped that people's support will continue for the development momentum.

He addressed the joint session of state Assembly and Council on the first day of the budget session, which is likely to be the last session of the present Assembly before elections.

He stated that after being elected with an unprecedented mandate, the government implemented a slew of welfare and development programmes for the benefit of hitherto neglected sections. He claimed that the government put its heart and soul in fulfilling its promises.

He commended Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state administration for installing the 206-feet statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in Vijayawada, saying it stands as a testimony to the government's commitment to Social Justice, equality and empowerment.

Terming the government pro-poor, the Governor said it touched every section of the society especially the under-privileged, vulnerable and those in need of support.“Be it the farmer, the unemployed youth, the auto driver, the weaver, senior citizens, women, children or any other member who is socially and economically backward, has benefited in one way or the other from my government,” he said.

The Governor stated that the economy of the State continues its encouraging trend, recovering swiftly from Covid fallout. The advanced estimates for 2023-24 indicate an overall growth of 10.2% at current prices. All the three sectors of the economy, viz., Agriculture & Allied, Industries and Services depict significant growth performance. The Per Capita Income of Andhra Pradesh at Current prices has moved up from Rs 2,19,518 in 2022-23 to Rs. 2,42,479 in 2023-24 demonstrating an impressive growth rate of 10.43%.

Governor Nazeer said soon after coming to power, the government observed that Andhra Pradesh is falling behind some of the other states in certain social parameters like quality education, learning outcomes, nourishment to school children, IMR, MMR and anaemia.“To raise the parameters of the Human Development Index in Andhra Pradesh, my government immediately launched“Navaratnalu” which focuses on social, economic & educational empowerment of targeted groups.”

He claimed that the results of the government's efforts are conspicuous. The NITI Aayog in their recent discussion paper jointly published with UNDP and Oxford Policy and Human Development initiative on Multi-Dimensional Poverty, has projected a steep decline in the Poverty Head Count Ratio in Andhra Pradesh to 4.19% in 2022-23 from 11.77% in 2015-16. With India aspiring single digit level of poverty from the current level of 11.28% by 2024-25, the phenomenal performance of Andhra Pradesh, clearly demonstrated positive and tangible outcomes delivered by a galaxy of pro-poor schemes and policies of the State, he said.

Stating that the state government prioritises education like nowhere else in the country by initiating path breaking and innovative schemes, he mentioned that it spent Rs. 73,417 crores so far exclusively on these schemes.

The Governor claimed that the initiatives in education sector have resulted in improvement in Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) from 84.48% to 100.08% at present at Primary level, from 79.69% to 100% at secondary level and to 79.69% from a meagre 46.88% at higher secondary level.

The Governor stated that about 62% of the population still depends on agriculture and allied sectors and the GSDP contribution from this sector is as high as 36% compared to 18% at national level. The government has been supporting the farmers in every possible way to lift them from distress and make farming profitable.

He listed out the schemes implemented to help farmers and to ensure development of agriculture and allied sectors.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh with the second longest coastline of 974 kms has great potential to develop into a maritime trade centre for South East Asia. The government has prioritised the development of 10 fishing harbours with an investment of Rs 3,800 crores to improve the livelihood of marine fishermen along the coastline.

In order to give boost to port-led development, the government is developing four new ports at Ramayapatnam, Moolapet, Machilipatnam, and Kakinada Gateway, with an investment of Rs 16,000 crores to increase the cargo handling capacity to 110 million tonnes, creating jobs for 75,000 people.

--IANS

