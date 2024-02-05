Russian Army Fired 144 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Over 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck 144 times in 20 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy carried out 27 UAV attacks on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Malynivka, and Levadne, as well as six MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka, Novoivanivka, Temyrivka, Robotyne, and Stepove," the post says.

Another 111 artillery shells fell on the territory ofNovoandriivka, Huliaipilske Bilohiria, Robotyne, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, Plavni, and other towns and villages on the frontline.

There were two reports of residential buildings being destroyed. There were no casualties.

As reported, over the past week, Russians launched 40 missiles and 553 airstrikes against Ukraine.