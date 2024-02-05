The Air Forces Told About Women Among Ukrainian Pilots Training To Fly F-16S

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are currently no women among the Ukrainian pilots training to fly the F-16.

Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Forces, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"It's only on TikTok where there are such fake videos. There are no women among the trainees. But we are not giving up on this. We have Kharkiv Air Forces University where women study. Everyone can become a defender of our sky," Ihnat emphasized.

As reported, videos of Ukrainian Air Forces pilots allegedly learning to fly F-16s have been circulating on social media.

Ukraine continues to train flight personnel for the full operation and maintenance of F-16 aircraft.