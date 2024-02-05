Zelensky Submits Bills To Verkhovna Rada To Extend Martial Law And General Mobilization

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada to approve his decrees extending martial law in Ukraine and holding general mobilization for another 90 days.

The relevant draft laws are registered under and No. 10457 , Ukrinform reported.



Thus, the head of state proposes that the parliament approve his decrees on extending the martial law in Ukraine and holding a general mobilization from February 14, 2024, for 90 days.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On the same day, martial law was introduced in the country and general mobilization was announced until March 26.

Subsequently, the term of martial law and general mobilization was extended by the parliament until April 25, August 23, November 21, 2022, February 19, May 20, August 18, November 15, 2023, and February 14, 2024.