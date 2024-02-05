Heads Of Cecs Of Several Countries Arrive In Azerbaijan Regarding Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chairmen of Central Election Commissions of a number of
countries have arrived in Azerbaijan in connection with the
extraordinary presidential elections to be held on February 7, Azernews reports.
They include CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev and Head of
CIS Secretariat Sergey Burutin, Montenegro CEC Chairman Nikola
Mugosa, OEC Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Yusef
Aldobei and Head of Election Observation Department of OEC
Secretariat Shakir Mahmud Bandar, Georgian CEC Chairman Giorgi
Kalandarishvili and several members, Kazakhstan CEC Chairman Nurlan
Abdirov and a number of representatives, members of CEC of Ukraine
and CEC of Maldives, representatives of CIS Parliamentary
Assembly.
It should be noted that they are expected to meet with a number
of election officials.
