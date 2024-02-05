               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Heads Of Cecs Of Several Countries Arrive In Azerbaijan Regarding Elections


2/5/2024 5:13:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Chairmen of Central Election Commissions of a number of countries have arrived in Azerbaijan in connection with the extraordinary presidential elections to be held on February 7, Azernews reports.

They include CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev and Head of CIS Secretariat Sergey Burutin, Montenegro CEC Chairman Nikola Mugosa, OEC Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Yusef Aldobei and Head of Election Observation Department of OEC Secretariat Shakir Mahmud Bandar, Georgian CEC Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili and several members, Kazakhstan CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov and a number of representatives, members of CEC of Ukraine and CEC of Maldives, representatives of CIS Parliamentary Assembly.

It should be noted that they are expected to meet with a number of election officials.

MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107810131

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search