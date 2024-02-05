Tartar Resident Falls Victim To Armenian Landmine

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A resident of Tartar exploded on a mine in the village of Goyarkh, where previously there was a line of contact between the troops, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

The Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into the fact of blowing up Tartar resident Azer Mammadov (born 1966) on a landmine in the morning of February 5 while grazing animals in the territory of Goyarkh village, the agency said.

It is reported that, as a result of the incident, the man received an injury to his left leg.

Recall that on February 4, about 18:00, the police received information about the explosion of a mine in the village of Gyzyloba in Tarter district.

According to the regional group of the MIA press service, a resident of Garadaghly village, Hasanly Shahin oglu Aliyev (born in 2001), who was herding cattle, was blown up by a mine. The victim was hospitalised.

Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world. The contamination occurred due to the Karabakh wars that took place in the 1990s and 2020s. In addition, the Armenian armed forces invaded 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands and made some territories buffer zones by planting thousands of mines. Despite the liberation of the territories in 2020, the Armenian government has not provided a map of the mined areas. Every year, tens of thousands of people are either killed or maimed by mines. Today, the mine issue is one of the biggest challenges facing Azerbaijan.

In addition, it also deals a serious blow to Azerbaijan's economy. The country cannot use more than 20 percent of its territories, which play a major role in agriculture, especially in livestock breeding.

