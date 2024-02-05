Tartar Resident Falls Victim To Armenian Landmine

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A resident of Tartar exploded on a mine in the village of
Goyarkh, where previously there was a line of contact between the
troops, Azernews reports, citing the press service
of the General Prosecutor's Office.
The Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into the
fact of blowing up Tartar resident Azer Mammadov (born 1966) on a
landmine in the morning of February 5 while grazing animals in the
territory of Goyarkh village, the agency said.
It is reported that, as a result of the incident, the man
received an injury to his left leg.
Recall that on February 4, about 18:00, the police received
information about the explosion of a mine in the village of
Gyzyloba in Tarter district.
According to the regional group of the MIA press service, a
resident of Garadaghly village, Hasanly Shahin oglu Aliyev (born in
2001), who was herding cattle, was blown up by a mine. The victim
was hospitalised.
Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the
world. The contamination occurred due to the Karabakh wars that
took place in the 1990s and 2020s. In addition, the Armenian armed
forces invaded 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands and made some
territories buffer zones by planting thousands of mines. Despite
the liberation of the territories in 2020, the Armenian government
has not provided a map of the mined areas. Every year, tens of
thousands of people are either killed or maimed by mines. Today,
the mine issue is one of the biggest challenges facing
Azerbaijan.
In addition, it also deals a serious blow to Azerbaijan's
economy. The country cannot use more than 20 percent of its
territories, which play a major role in agriculture, especially in
livestock breeding.
The threat of mines planted by Armenia is more relevant
than ever;
▪ The inability of Armenian partners to address this threat leads
to an increase in the number of casualties and injuries;
▪ A civilian was seriously injured in an explosion and his leg was
amputated;
▪ 343 people have fallen victim to mines since November 2020.
MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107810130
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.