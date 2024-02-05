Azerbaijan's Defense Products Presented At International Exhibition In Riyadh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence industry is participating in the International Defence Exhibition "World Defence Show-2024," which is organised for the second time in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, a delegation headed by Defense Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev is taking part in the event.

It was reported that at the World Defense Show-2024 exhibition, which was attended by more than 750 participants from more than 45 countries and 115 foreign representatives, 107 defense products manufactured in Azerbaijan were presented at the stand organized by the Ministry of Defense. Industry.

Participating in the opening ceremony, Mustafayev met with the Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, and conveyed his good wishes for the exhibition.

The minister familiarised himself with the defence products and new technologies presented at the stands of the institutions of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

Within the framework of the visit, V. Mustafayev also met with the head of the Military-Industrial Organisation of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Ohali. During the meeting, the two countries discussed opportunities for cooperation in the defence industry and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that the World Defence Show-2024 exhibition, which presents the latest military technologies, equipment, and systems of defence industry enterprises, will end on February 8.

Founded by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries, WDS serves as a global forum for innovation and technological discourse in the defense industry, covering five key domains: air, land, sea, space, and security.

The second edition is scheduled for Feb. 4-8 and promises to provide a comprehensive international perspective of the defence industry while analysing needs at local, regional, and global levels.

It will bring together military players, the Saudi leadership, and industry decision-makers with a key focus on the sector's future.

As the Kingdom aims for a robust defence sector, a top priority remains localization, with Saudi Arabia aspiring to localise 50 percent of its defence spending by 2030.

To align with this objective, the event will feature the“Meet the KSA Government Program,” an initiative connecting international companies with opportunities in the Kingdom's government and private sector, as emphasised by the WDS CEO, Andrew Pearcey.

“This program, a highlight since our inaugural show in 2022, offers a direct pathway to understanding and engaging with the Saudi defence industry's procurement, investment, and partnership processes,” he told Arab News.

“Collaborating closely with our founder, the General Authority for Military Industries, and our National Strategic Partner, Saudi Arabian Military Industries, the World Defence Show serves as a platform for showcasing their latest innovations and technologies. We proudly feature a multitude of Saudi companies, each ready to engage with visitors at their stands,” Pearcey added.