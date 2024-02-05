Azerbaijan's Defense Products Presented At International Exhibition In Riyadh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence industry is participating in
the International Defence Exhibition "World Defence Show-2024,"
which is organised for the second time in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Azernews reports.
According to the ministry, a delegation headed by Defense
Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev is taking part in the event.
It was reported that at the World Defense Show-2024 exhibition,
which was attended by more than 750 participants from more than 45
countries and 115 foreign representatives, 107 defense products
manufactured in Azerbaijan were presented at the stand organized by
the Ministry of Defense. Industry.
Participating in the opening ceremony, Mustafayev met with the
Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khalid bin
Salman Al Saud, and conveyed his good wishes for the
exhibition.
The minister familiarised himself with the defence products and
new technologies presented at the stands of the institutions of
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.
Within the framework of the visit, V. Mustafayev also met with
the head of the Military-Industrial Organisation of Saudi Arabia,
Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Ohali. During the meeting, the two countries
discussed opportunities for cooperation in the defence industry and
exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.
It should be noted that the World Defence Show-2024 exhibition,
which presents the latest military technologies, equipment, and
systems of defence industry enterprises, will end on February
8.
Founded by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military
Industries, WDS serves as a global forum for innovation and
technological discourse in the defense industry, covering five key
domains: air, land, sea, space, and security.
The second edition is scheduled for Feb. 4-8 and promises to
provide a comprehensive international perspective of the defence
industry while analysing needs at local, regional, and global
levels.
It will bring together military players, the Saudi leadership,
and industry decision-makers with a key focus on the sector's
future.
As the Kingdom aims for a robust defence sector, a top priority
remains localization, with Saudi Arabia aspiring to localise 50
percent of its defence spending by 2030.
To align with this objective, the event will feature the“Meet
the KSA Government Program,” an initiative connecting international
companies with opportunities in the Kingdom's government and
private sector, as emphasised by the WDS CEO, Andrew Pearcey.
“This program, a highlight since our inaugural show in 2022,
offers a direct pathway to understanding and engaging with the
Saudi defence industry's procurement, investment, and partnership
processes,” he told Arab News.
“Collaborating closely with our founder, the General Authority
for Military Industries, and our National Strategic Partner, Saudi
Arabian Military Industries, the World Defence Show serves as a
platform for showcasing their latest innovations and technologies.
We proudly feature a multitude of Saudi companies, each ready to
engage with visitors at their stands,” Pearcey added.
