World Defence Show Kicked Off In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Feb 5 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Arabia kicked off yesterday, the second edition of the World Defence Show in the capital, Riyadh.

Organised by the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), the five-day event is expected to showcase the kingdom's commitment to becoming a global hub for the defence industry, according to a press release by the authorities.

The show is participated by 773 exhibitors, representing more than 75 countries, alongside numerous government entities and leading local and international companies, in the defence and security sector.

Saudi Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, also vice chairman of GAMI's board of directors, inaugurated the event.

During the show, GAMI Governor, Ahmad Al-Ohali, highlighted the support to enhance the kingdom's strategic independence, which aims to localise 50 percent of its military procurement by 2030, adding, localisation rates at the end of 2022, increased from four to 13.6 percent.

General Manager of Poly Technologies Inc. Saudi Branch, Sun Xinbo, said,“Poly Technologies is very honoured to represent China's defence industry, bringing our country's latest defence products to friendly nations.”

“To address the increasingly severe non-traditional threats, such as counter-terrorism and stability maintenance, we also introduced border defence systems and other products that meet the needs of police counter-terrorism,” said Sun.

Notably, the Aug 1st aerobatic demonstration team of the Chinese Air Force visited Riyadh to participate in the event, and is expected to bring flying stunts to the audience.– NNN-SPA

