Kuwaiti Diplomat: Kuwait Amir's Oman Visit Reflects Strength Of Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The state visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Sultanate of Oman reflects the strength of ties between the two nations, said Kuwaiti Ambassador to Oman Dr. Mohammad Al-Hajri on Monday.

Speaking to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Hajri lauded the historic relations linking the two countries, saying that the Kuwaiti and Oman people were looking forward to boost ties on all possible domains.

The two countries also shared a similar vision and goals in relation to matters concerning Arab policies and happenings around the world, added the Ambassador, indicating that the upcoming visit would push to solidify coordination on matters of ties in addition to regional and international developments.

His Highness the Amir is expected to meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tareq during state visit.

The two leaders would be patronizing the opening of Al-Dqum refinery and petrochemical complex, a project showcasing the Kuwaiti-Omani strategic and economic partnership. (end)

nfa













MENAFN05022024000071011013ID1107810098