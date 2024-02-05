Health Official: Emergency Medical Services Conference To Launch On Feb. 18

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- A Health official announced the launch of "Emergency Medical Services.. Current reality and future aspirations" conference on February 18 under the auspices of Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi.

In a press statement on Monday, Director of the Emergency Medical Services Department (EMS) Dr. Ahmad Al-Shatti said that the conference would include 10 sessions covering 40 scientific papers and three workshops.

He pointed out that the sessions and workshops will address how to determine arduous and dangerous professions, occupational risks, and the allowances disbursed by the Civil Service Commission.

It will also be handling the quality, accreditation, and governance of services provided through leadership, sustainability, and quality.

Several emergency technicians, doctors, nurses, paramedics, and trainers in the Ministry of Health, along with oil, military, and academic sectors, Patients Helping Fund, the Red Crescent, Kuwait Crisis Management Center, and others would be participating in the conference.

Al-Shatti called on all doctors and workers in the medical sector to seek benefit from the annual emergency medical conference, held over the period of three days

