Kuwait Municipality Adorns Roads With 3,880 Flags For Nat'l Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality announced Monday that it adorned bridges and roads with the state's flags in preparation for the 63rd national and 33rd liberation day celebrations.

Director of the public relations department and the official spokesperson for Kuwait Municipality, Mohammad Al-Sindan, announced in a press release that 183 road advertisements have been installed throughout all governorates of the nation, as well as 3,880 new flags replacing old ones.

He further urged citizens and residents to cooperate with municipality bodies to maintain cleanliness of public spaces. (end)

