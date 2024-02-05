Qatar, Jordan Make Arabs Proud By Qualifying To Asian Cup Semi-Finals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Qatar and Jordan became the pride of Arabs everywhere by qualifying to the semi-finals in the AFC Asian Cup. The Arab teams need to face off with the Iranian and South Korean teams to make it to the finals.

The semi-finals kick off on Tuesday at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium with Jordan competing against South Korea, while Qatar will compete against Iran on Wednesday at Al-Thumama Stadium.

The Jordanian team has achieved a great feat in reaching the semi-finals, coincidentally they will be competing against South Korea for the second time in this cup after going head to head in the group stage where they tied.

The Qatari team hopes to win and keep its champion title for the second time in a row after winning it for the first time at the last Asian Cup in 2019, hosted in the UAE, additionally this year is Qatar's third time hosting the championship after hosting it in 1988 and 2011. (end)

