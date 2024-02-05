Arab League Urges Strengthening Healthcare To Combat Cancer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The League of Arab States stressed on Monday the need to strengthen the healthcare systems of member countries to combat cancer and promote awareness and prevention.

Assistant Secretary General and Head of Social Affairs Sector at the League of Arab States Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, said in a statement on the occasion of World Cancer Day 2024 that the League is keen on achieving health security for Arab citizens.

This comes through working to implement the 2030 sustainable development goals, which ensures everyone enjoys a healthy lifestyle and reduces premature deaths from non-communicable diseases.

The Ambassador pointed out the importance of observation and conducting research as well as strengthening the health system and increasing financial support to healthcare in member states.

She added that cancer, according to World Health Organization, is one of the main non-communicable diseases and that deaths from cancer are expected to be over 600,000 by 2030.

In addition, the Ambassador stressed the importance of innovative strategies to ensure universal access to quality health services and investment in resources to achieve a world free of cancer.

The world celebrates World Cancer Day annually on February 4 to increase awareness of the disease and its seriousness. (end)

