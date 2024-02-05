Wemade Unveils New Roadmap For Defi Protocol KLEVA

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)



Becomes a native service of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet – new trans-Chain DeFi protocol, KLEVA omni – in Q2 2024

Will offer support for major chains including Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon and Optimism Aligns KLEVA omni with the overall aims and vision of the unagi omnichain initiative

Singapore, 5th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Leading global blockchain firm Wemade is laying the foundation for the transition of DeFi protocol, KLEVA (, to become a native service of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet. Commencing with the Tokenomics restructuring on January 20, 2024, this process will be completed with the unveiling of a new KLEVA as a trans-Chain DeFi protocol, KLEVA omni, in the second quarter of this year. As part of overall growth, KLEVA was recently listed on GOPAX, one of the top five virtual asset exchanges in South Korea, increasing access for users.

Since its launch on January 19, 2022, KLEVA has firmly established itself as a leading service in the Klaytn ecosystem over the past two years. Following a thorough assessment, the KLEVA team observed the consecutive exposure of custodial bridge services using the Lock & Mint method to multiple risks. After confirming the importance of upholding user protection, the KLEVA team concluded that the most effective service structure for KLEVA is to relaunch the service on WEMIX3.0 and expand connectivity to other networks. Supporting major chains including Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon and Optimism will align KLEVA omni with the overall aims and vision of the unagi omnichain initiative.

' unagi ' (unagi/ ), short for 'Unbound Networking & Accelerating Growth Initiative', aims to construct an all-encompassing ecosystem that goes beyond the limitations of diverse blockchains by seamlessly integrating, connecting and encompassing multiple networks, fostering an environment where they coexist harmoniously. The initiative provides an optimal route for users to utilize dApp services at the lowest cost and transactions that occur both on and between chains can all be recorded and searched.

What is KLEVA omni?

KLEVA omni is the combined result of the service evolution to the Trans-Chain DeFi protocol founded upon the unagi initiative proposed by the WEMIX foundation and the optimized tokenomics for the omnichain ecosystem. Under the vision of overcoming the constraints of single-chain DeFi and the reward-centric token attribute, the value of the new Trans-Chain DeFi protocol will be reflected through the KLEVA token based on the determination and belief that an organically synergetic growth of the service and its token will pave the way to success.

Features of KLEVA omni: Secure Trans-Chain DeFi Protocol

The distinguished core feature of KLEVA omni is support for trans-chain transactions. Not only does it provide a one-stop protocol offering inter-chain yield farming, but it also connects service providers and users beyond the boundaries of chains, enabling functionalities such as trans-chain lending service, using asset A on chain B as collateral to borrow asset C on chain D, and providing a convenient refinancing solution.

In the current market, even for the same asset, there can be differences in deposit yield and loan interest rates across different chains and services. KLEVA omni provides users with such information, allowing them to save time on research and decision-making. This support enables users to easily optimize users' investment portfolios by utilizing these opportunities as part of investment strategy.

Unlike many existing bridge services, KLEVA omni uses the non-custodial una Bridge to prevent potential risks associated with wrapped tokens, ensuring secure and efficient transactions. Additional features and products to enhance service competitiveness are expected to be included in the future as part of the KLEVA omni vision to create a beneficial global ecosystem for service users, token holders, and the entire blockchain DeFi community.

About WEMADE

Renowned industry leader and innovator WEMADE is at the forefront of global Web3 transformation. Through Singapore-based subsidiary WEMIX, Wemade aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. This includes a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet.

/