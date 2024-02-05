US Plans More Strikes On Iran-Backed Groups, Says National Security Adviser

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United States has announced its intention to carry out further strikes against Iran-backed groups in the Middle East, as confirmed by the White House national security adviser.

The United States and Britain launched attacks on 36 Houthi targets in Yemen. This happened right after the U.S. military struck groups supported by Tehran in Iraq and Syria. They did this in response to an attack on U.S. troops in Jordan.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized the importance of sending a clear message that the U.S. will respond to attacks on its forces and citizens.

The conflict in the Middle East has been escalating since October 7, with various Tehran-backed groups entering the fray.

In diplomatic efforts to address the situation, top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken departed for the region on Sunday afternoon.

Across the region, Tehran-backed groups have declared support for the Palestinians, resulting in attacks on various targets.

Despite the backing of these groups, Iran has thus far avoided direct involvement in the conflict, and the U.S. has expressed a desire to avoid war with Iran.

Speculation about potential attacks inside Iran remains a sensitive topic, and the U.S. military has exercised caution in this regard.

According to Pentagon reports, recent strikes in Yemen targeted Houthi weapons storage facilities and missile systems, prompting a warning of retaliation from Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea.

