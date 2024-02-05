Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 2 February 2024 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on .

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments



Prepayments_Nykredit_Realkredit_A_S_2024-02-05_EN XML_Nykredit_Realkredit_A_S_2024-02-05