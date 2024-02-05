Global Air Cargo Services Market: Forecasts High CAGR Of 6.50% From 2023 To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Cargo Services Market (2023-2028) by Service Type, Type, Destination, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The latest research publication providing a thorough analysis of the Global Air Cargo Services Market has been released, indicating promising expansion, with the market's estimated growth forecasted at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2023 to 2028. This study profiles dynamic factors, market trends, and the substantial impact of COVID-19 on the industry.
The comprehensive report reveals that the air cargo market valuation is anticipated to rise from USD 61.79 billion in 2023 to reach USD 84.66 billion by 2028. A key driver of this growth is the burgeoning e-commerce industry, which has seen a marked increase in average transaction volumes and catalyzed substantial digitalization in retail operations globally.
A critical sector contributing to this growth trajectory is International Air Cargo, with heightened demand for fast and secure delivery of high-value, high-volume shipments, elevating the Americas region as the market leader. This segment's dominance is further bolstered by significant investments in air freight aircraft fleets, aiming to cater to a rapidly expanding international logistics demand.
Key Market Segment Insights
The regular service type of air cargo leads revenue generation, spurred by expanding air freight fleets. Air freight, especially express shipping services, holds the largest market share within the type segment, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in engaging efficiently in international trade. Third-party logistics is identified as the major end-user, spearheading market share due to outsourcing trends in global transportation and logistics.
Challenges persist within the industry, with air cargo services navigating competition from alternative transportation modes and managing high operating costs. However, the niche segment for air transportation of pharmaceuticals and perishables highlights the crucial role of air freight in delivering time-sensitive and temperature-controlled goods.
The dynamic market landscape is characterized by recent strategic developments such as expansion moves by IAG Cargo in the Asia Pacific region and significant fleet acquisitions by DHL Express, enhancing their global aviation network resilience.
The report employs a refined Competitive Quadrant methodology, assessing companies on an array of key metrics, including market performance and industry position. This approach, together with an Ansoff Analysis, establishes a strategic framework for companies seeking growth within the Global Air Cargo Services Market.
With a focus on essential geographical markets and segmentation by service type, destination, type, end-user, and more, the report presents an indispensable tool for stakeholders in the air cargo sector to navigate the ever-evolving industry landscape and capitalize on growth opportunities.
Methodical Market Evaluation for Strategic Industry Insights
The research provides a penetrating market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and PESTLE Analysis, ensuring a deep understanding of the competitive environment and external factors influencing the market. It delves into the regulatory landscape across diverse geographies to inform and safeguard strategic decisions within this industry sector. Unique to this report is an Impact Analysis segment that aides stakeholders in assessing and strategizing around market fluctuations and risks.
Complete with historical contexts, current market sizes, and projections, this newly added report on the Global Air Cargo Services Market offers an in-depth understanding of the parent industry and ensures a competitive edge for those seeking to strengthen their market presence.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 201
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value ($) in 2023
| $61.79 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value ($) by 2028
| $84.66 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Highlights of the Report
1. Comprehensive Understanding of the Market
In-depth Report Description Clear Study Objectives Precise Market Definition Insight into the Currency Used Consideration of Multiple Years Language Accessibility Identification of Key Stakeholders
2. Robust Research Methodology
Transparent Research Process Thorough Data Collection and Validation
Secondary Research Primary Research Analyst's Models Accurate Market Size Estimation
Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Assumptions and Limitations Acknowledged
3. Executive Summary for Quick Insights
Introduction to Market Dynamics Comprehensive Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook
4. Dynamic Market Overview
Impact Analysis Key Drivers
Growing Popularity of Air-Freight Services Expansion in E-commerce Industry Rising Demand from Just-In-Time Manufacturers Noteworthy Restraints
High Cost Associated with Air-Freight Solution Competition from Other Transport Modes Lucrative Opportunities
Infrastructural Development for Enhanced Accessibility Liberalization of Rules in Aviation Industry Increased Demand for Time-Sensitive Materials Existing Challenges
5. Holistic Market Analysis
Regulatory Scenario Comprehensive Porter's Five Forces Analysis Thorough PESTEL Analysis Insightful Impact of Covid-19 Strategic Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6. Detailed Market Segmentation
By Service Type (Express, Regular) By Type (Air Mail, Air Freight) By Destination (Domestic, International) By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Third-Party Logistics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Other End Users)
7. Regional Analysis
Americas' Air Cargo Services Market
Exploration of Key Countries Europe's Air Cargo Services Market
Detailed Insights into European Nations Middle East and Africa's Air Cargo Services Market
In-Depth Exploration of MEA Region APAC's Air Cargo Services Market
Comprehensive Analysis of Asian-Pacific Region
8. Competitive Landscape
Comprehensive Competitive Quadrant Detailed Market Share Analysis
9. Company Profiles
In-Depth Insight into Key Market Players Company Overview, Snapshot, Product Overview, Business Overview SWOT Analysis for Strategic Decision-Making Recent Developments for Updated Insights
Companies Mentioned
Able Aerospace Services Inc. Air Cargo Carriers, LLC ATA Freight BCR Australia Pty. Ltd. Cargolux Airlines International SA Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. China Airlines Cargo Coyote Logistics DHL Aviation Emirates SkyCargo Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Express Air Freight FedEx Corp. Hellman Worldwide Logistics Lufthansa Cargo Ag Nippon Express Quehenberger Logistics Singapore Airlines Cargo UKR SHIPPING LLC UPS Airlines
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Air Cargo Services Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN05022024004107003653ID1107810073
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.