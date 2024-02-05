Global Air Cargo Services Market: Forecasts High CAGR Of 6.50% From 2023 To 2028

The latest research publication providing a thorough analysis of the Global Air Cargo Services Market has been released, indicating promising expansion, with the market's estimated growth forecasted at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2023 to 2028. This study profiles dynamic factors, market trends, and the substantial impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

The comprehensive report reveals that the air cargo market valuation is anticipated to rise from USD 61.79 billion in 2023 to reach USD 84.66 billion by 2028. A key driver of this growth is the burgeoning e-commerce industry, which has seen a marked increase in average transaction volumes and catalyzed substantial digitalization in retail operations globally.

A critical sector contributing to this growth trajectory is International Air Cargo, with heightened demand for fast and secure delivery of high-value, high-volume shipments, elevating the Americas region as the market leader. This segment's dominance is further bolstered by significant investments in air freight aircraft fleets, aiming to cater to a rapidly expanding international logistics demand.

Key Market Segment Insights



The regular service type of air cargo leads revenue generation, spurred by expanding air freight fleets.

Air freight, especially express shipping services, holds the largest market share within the type segment, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in engaging efficiently in international trade. Third-party logistics is identified as the major end-user, spearheading market share due to outsourcing trends in global transportation and logistics.

Challenges persist within the industry, with air cargo services navigating competition from alternative transportation modes and managing high operating costs. However, the niche segment for air transportation of pharmaceuticals and perishables highlights the crucial role of air freight in delivering time-sensitive and temperature-controlled goods.

The dynamic market landscape is characterized by recent strategic developments such as expansion moves by IAG Cargo in the Asia Pacific region and significant fleet acquisitions by DHL Express, enhancing their global aviation network resilience.

The report employs a refined Competitive Quadrant methodology, assessing companies on an array of key metrics, including market performance and industry position. This approach, together with an Ansoff Analysis, establishes a strategic framework for companies seeking growth within the Global Air Cargo Services Market.

With a focus on essential geographical markets and segmentation by service type, destination, type, end-user, and more, the report presents an indispensable tool for stakeholders in the air cargo sector to navigate the ever-evolving industry landscape and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Methodical Market Evaluation for Strategic Industry Insights

The research provides a penetrating market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and PESTLE Analysis, ensuring a deep understanding of the competitive environment and external factors influencing the market. It delves into the regulatory landscape across diverse geographies to inform and safeguard strategic decisions within this industry sector. Unique to this report is an Impact Analysis segment that aides stakeholders in assessing and strategizing around market fluctuations and risks.

Complete with historical contexts, current market sizes, and projections, this newly added report on the Global Air Cargo Services Market offers an in-depth understanding of the parent industry and ensures a competitive edge for those seeking to strengthen their market presence.

Key Attributes