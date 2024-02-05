Peptide Therapeutics Market Surges Towards USD 101.7 Billion By 2033 | Analyzing Growth In Therapeutic Innovations And Disease Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technological advancements in peptide synthesis techniques have made the production of peptides more cost-effective and efficient. This has led to a broader range of peptide therapeutics being developed and brought to market. New York, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, the global Peptide Therapeutics Market size is forecasted to exceed USD 101.7 Billion by 2033, with a promising CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2033. The global peptide therapeutics market is a burgeoning segment within the pharmaceutical industry. Peptide therapeutics consist of drugs composed of short amino acid chains designed to target specific disease states. They offer advantages over traditional small-molecule drugs, including high selectivity, specificity, low toxicity, and favorable pharmacokinetics. The market's growth is further fueled by increased research and development investments by pharmaceutical companies, a growing demand for biologics, and the emergence of new technologies for peptide synthesis and drug delivery. However, challenges such as high development costs and stringent regulatory requirements may pose obstacles to market expansion. Tap into Market Opportunities and Stay Ahead of Competitors - Get Your Sample Report Now: request-sample/ Key Takeaway

Based on type the peptide therapeutics market is segmented into generic and branded. The branded segment remained as the leading segment in the market in the previous year with a market share of 62.4% .

As far as application is considered the market is segmented into gastrointestinal disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, cancer and others. Among these metabolic disorders segment generated the most revenue for the market in 2023.

When classified on the basis of root of administration the market stores segment such as oral, parenteral and others. The parenteral segment managed to be the top contributor to the market in 2023, securing a share of 66.7% .

By distribution channels, the market the segments observed in the market are hospitals, retail drug stores, online pharmacies and others. The hospital segment maintained its stronghold on the market and claimed the largest revenue share, amounting to 60.1% . Region wise, North America remained the top contributor by claiming a share of 35.7% . Factors Affecting the Growth of the Peptide Therapeutics Market

The ever increasing incidence of chronic diseases is one of the primary driving forces behind the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market. Seeing that peptide therapeutics are superior over traditional small molecular drugs the market is estimated to for the expand during the upcoming forecast period.

Alternatively, the complex nature of manufacturing processes for peptides drives up the development cost which may have negative influence on the growth of the market.

Seeing that peptic therapeutics are highly specific and can be modified to target certain receptors they are most suitable for treatment of diseases with complicated pathology. This translates to numerous opportunities for developing cures for chronic diseases. This is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Peptides have been increasingly used to me to get the symptoms of diabetes and cancer. The treatment has proven to be effective, which has aided in the process of market expansion. Top Trends in the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Peptides, initially limited to applications in hormone therapy and diagnostics, have evolved significantly due to technological advancements and are now widely employed in treating cancer and other chronic metabolic diseases. Traditional cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, face challenges in delivering the right drug dosage to the correct patient at the precise time, impacting normal body cells. The application of peptide-based therapies in cancer treatment presents a promising avenue for the future growth of the peptide therapeutics market. Moreover, advancements in synthetic methods have facilitated the use of peptide therapies in injections for diabetic patients, reducing the need for frequent injections while improving stability and other physical characteristics. The rising prevalence of diabetes and the demand for rapid and effective treatment methods contribute to the increasing preference for peptide treatments over oral medications. Market Growth The peptide therapeutics market is poised for robust growth driven by an escalating incidence of chronic diseases. Peptides, with their superior efficacy over traditional drugs and adaptability to specific receptors, offer promising solutions for complex pathologies. Despite challenges in manufacturing complexity leading to higher development costs, the market is set to expand significantly. The effectiveness of peptides in addressing symptoms of diseases like diabetes and cancer further fuels the market's upward trajectory, positioning it for substantial growth in the coming years. Macroeconomic Factors Macroeconomic factors influencing the peptide therapeutics market include global healthcare expenditure trends, regulatory policies, and technological advancements. Increased healthcare funding and favorable regulatory environments can spur market growth. Economic fluctuations may impact consumer spending on healthcare, affecting market dynamics. Technological innovations in peptide synthesis and manufacturing processes can drive market expansion. Additionally, currency exchange rates may influence international trade and impact the cost of production and distribute on. Overall, the market is sensitive to macroeconomic variables, and a conducive economic environment, coupled with supportive policies and advancements, is crucial for sustained growth in the peptide therapeutics sector. Regional Analysis North America is anticipated to be the most lucrative market in the global peptide therapeutics market, holding the largest market share of 35.7% during the forecast period. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure, the high cost of peptide therapeutics medications, and favorable reimbursement regulations contribute to the expansion of North America's peptide therapeutics market. In the Asia Pacific, analysts project a rapid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. Factors such as a growing elderly population and rising healthcare spending are propelling the market in the Asia Pacific. Additionally, the region's extensive patient base and the demand for more advanced and modern therapies are expected to drive the growth of the peptide therapeutics market in Asia Pacific. Explore the strategic advantages our report holds for your business. Request a brochure to find out more #inquiry Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 42.5 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 101.7 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 9.1% North America Share 35.7% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases stands out as a primary driver for the global peptide therapeutics market. Peptide therapeutics play a crucial role in treating various chronic conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, all of which are witnessing a rise on a global scale. In addressing chronic diseases, peptide therapeutics offer distinct advantages over traditional small-molecule drugs. Their high specificity allows for targeted action on specific receptors or pathways, enhancing efficacy while minimizing side effects. Furthermore, their potential for sustained release formulations contributes to improved patient compliance and reduces the necessity for frequent dosing. Another catalyst for market growth is the increasing investment in research and development efforts.

Market Restraints

Peptide therapeutics tend to be costlier than small molecule drugs, primarily attributed to their intricate manufacturing process and higher development expenses. This elevated cost can create barriers to patient access, leading to lower market penetration. The extended and costly development and approval procedures, driven by stringent regulatory requirements for safety and efficacy, can result in delays in introducing new products to the market, thereby limiting market growth. High expenses, regulatory complexities, limited oral availability, potential side effects, and competition from other biologics collectively pose significant constraints on the global peptide therapeutics market. However, ongoing advancements in technology and research are anticipated to address some of these challenges, fostering market growth in the coming years.

Market Opportunities

Peptide therapeutics, characterized by their high specificity and ability to target specific receptors or pathways, are well-suited for the development of personalized medicines. This capability allows for the tailoring of treatments to individual patient needs, making them ideal for the evolving landscape of personalized medicine. With the increasing demand for personalized medical approaches, the utilization of peptide therapeutics is poised to witness a surge. Key opportunities in the global peptide therapeutics market include the rising demand for personalized medicine, exploration of new therapeutic areas, technological advancements, a growing emphasis on addressing rare diseases, and expanding into emerging markets. These opportunities are expected to drive the market's growth in the coming years as it continues to evolve.

Secure Your Copy Instantly | Obtain This High-Quality Research Report

Report Segmentation of the Peptide Therapeutics Market

Type Insight

In terms of type, the peptide therapeutics market is categorized into generic and branded segments. The branded segment currently holds the highest profitability in the global peptide therapeutics market, constituting a total revenue share of 62.4% in 2023. However, the generic segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth is anticipated due to an increasing adoption of generic drugs, aligning with the expansion of healthcare spending by the federal government.

Application Insight

In terms of application, the peptide therapeutics market is segmented into gastrointestinal disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, cancer, and other applications. The metabolic disorders segment is projected to be the most lucrative, holding a market share of over 36.2% in 2023. This indicates that peptide therapeutics play a significant role in addressing and treating conditions related to metabolic disorders.

Route of Administration Insight

Regarding the route of administration, the peptide therapeutics market is segmented into parenteral, oral, and other routes. Among these, the parenteral segment is anticipated to be the most lucrative, holding the largest revenue share of 66.7% during the forecast period. This suggests that the parenteral route, which involves delivery methods other than through the digestive tract (such as injections), is the dominant and preferred method for administering peptide therapeutics.

Distribution Channel Insight

In terms of distribution channels, the peptide therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, retail and drug stores, online pharmacies, and other distribution channels. Among these, the hospital segment is expected to be the most lucrative, given the specialized infrastructure, equipment, and expertise required for the administration and monitoring of complex peptide therapeutics. The segment secured a market share of 60.1% . The intricate nature of these therapeutics often necessitates specialized handling and administration, making hospitals the dominant channel. While retail stores and online pharmacies may have a role in peptide therapeutics distribution, they are not as prominent as hospitals.

Recent Development of the Peptide Therapeutics Market



In January 2023, Eli Lilly and Company fortified its deal with PeptiDream by paying a sum of money along with $2.5 Billion to secure exclusive licensing for the peptide candidates intended for conjugation with cytotoxic payloads. In January 2024, WuXi AppTec, a firm specializing in R&D and manufacturing services, inaugurated two additional peptide manufacturing facilities-one at its Changzhou location and another at the new Taixing site in China. This expansion boosts the Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) total reactor volume to 32,000 liters, strategically addressing the growing global need for peptide therapeutics.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Type



Generic Branded

By Applications



Gastrointestinal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Cancer Other Applications

By Route of Administration



Parenteral

Oral Others

By Distribution Channel



Hospitals

Retail and Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America



US Canada

Europe



Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as Sanofi, Pfizer, and Lonza Group are actively participating in the highly competitive global peptide therapeutics market. These companies are consistently engaged in the development of innovative and effective peptide-based medicines. It is anticipated that their ongoing efforts will contribute to the growth and expansion of the global peptide therapeutics market in the coming years. The competitive nature of the market is driving continuous advancements and improvements in the field of peptide therapeutics.

Market Key Players



Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Lonza Inc.

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S Other Key Players

Explore Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Life Science Market Research Reports Domain



Vulvodynia Treatment Drug Market is projected to be US$ 4,390 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 8,081 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3%

Dyspnea Treatment Market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.45%, between 2022 to 2032

Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market is projected to be US$ 277.6 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 405.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3%

Genital Warts Treatment Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 2,158.05 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.8%, from USD 1,628.9 million in 2021

Nasal Gels Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 5,268.31 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.8%, from USD 2,485.90 Mn in 2022

Brain Implants Market size is expected to be worth around USD 13.4 Billion by 2032 from USD 5.7 Billion in 2022

Therapeutics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 5.4 Billion by 2032 from USD 2.4 Billion in 2022

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market size is expected to be worth around USD 6.9 Billion by 2032 from USD 1.9 Billion in 2022

Cell Therapy Market size is expected to be worth around USD 26.8 Billion by 2033, from USD 5.6 Billion in 2023 Brachytherapy Market Size is anticipated to reach approximately USD 2,159.7 million by the year 2033, up from USD 982 million in 2023

About Us:

Market (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn

Our Blog:







CONTACT: Global Business Development Team – Market Market (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: ... Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: