Saiee Manjrekar Says She Wanted To Be An Investment Banker

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Saiee M Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg 3', has opened up on her holistic upbringing, revealing that she first wanted to be an investment banker.

After making her acting debut in 2019 with the action-comedy 'Dabangg 3', the daughter of actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee has done movies like 'Ghani', 'Major', and 'Skanda'.

Sharing heartfelt insight into her family life and childhood, Saiee spoke about being shaped by the diverse values instilled by her parents.

"My mother (Medha Manjrekar) is a naturopathy doctor. Upbringing wise, she has given me a very simple and nice upbringing. And I'm so happy about it. For her, studies was everything. She wanted me to finish my studies, which I haven't done yet," she said.

Saiee further added: "And my father is completely artistic -- do what you want, do what you love. And I wanted to be an investment banker at one point. So, I was always in school and tuition. And family values are very important to me."

She is now gearing up for the release of her film 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaaye'. It co-stars Guru Randhawa, and the film promises to be a lighthearted rom-com.

