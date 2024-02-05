India Energy Drinks Market Demand, Growth And Business Opportunities 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ India Energy Drinks Market Report by Type (Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic), End User (Kids, Adults, Teenagers), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The India energy drinks market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of

9% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the India Energy Drinks Industry:

Changing Lifestyles of Individuals:

The rising consumption of energy drinks due to changing lifestyles of individuals is supporting the growth of the market in India. In addition, people are becoming health-conscious and preferring products that offer nutritional benefits. Besides this, the increasing utilization of beverages that align with the wellness goals of individuals is bolstering the market growth. Additionally, major manufacturers are introducing products with natural ingredients, reduced sugar content, and functional additives like vitamins and minerals. These formulations appeal to health-conscious consumers who are seeking energy drinks as a healthier alternative to carbonated soft drinks and sugary beverages.

Introduction of New Flavors and Formats:

Key players are introducing new flavors, formats, and functional ingredients in energy drinks to attract a wider consumer base in the country. In line with this, they are offering a wide range of taste options, including exotic and fruit-infused flavors. Furthermore, they are providing diverse formats, such as ready-to-drink (RTD) bottles, smaller energy shots, and powdered mixes, which are contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, functional ingredients like vitamins, antioxidants, and herbal extracts are incorporated to provide not only an energy boost but also potential health benefits. These innovations attract consumers seeking variety and align with their changing health and taste preferences.

Wide Availability Across Various Distribution Channels:

The wide availability of energy drinks through numerous distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience and online stores, is strengthening the growth of the market in the country. In addition, people are increasingly preferring online platforms to purchase these energy drinks, as they offer enhanced convenience and doorstep delivery. Additionally, the rising adoption of energy drinks via online stores among people with busy lifestyles is contributing to the market growth. These channels allow individuals to choose energy drinks from a wide product range.

India Energy Drinks Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Alcoholic Non-alcoholic

On the basis of the type, the market has been bifurcated into alcoholic and non-alcoholic.



By End User:



Kids

Adults Teenagers

Based on the end user, the market has been divided into kids, adults, and teenagers.



By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online stores, and others.



Regional Insights:



South India

North India

West and Central India East India

Region-wise, the India energy drinks market is segmented into South India, North India, West and Central India, and East India.



India Energy Drinks Market Trends:

The growing demand for energy drinks due to the rising number of sports events in India is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, the introduction of premium and limited-edition energy drinks with unique ingredients or packaging appeals to consumers seeking exclusivity is supporting the market growth.

The increasing adoption of eco-friendly packaging and sustainable practices to attract eco-conscious consumers is contributing to the market growth in the country. Besides this, the rising social media influence on individuals is impelling the market growth.



