India Sunflower Oil Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ India Sunflower Oil Market Report by Type (Linoleic, Mid Oleic, High Oleic), Packaging Type (Pouches, Jars, Cans, Bottles), Pack Size (Less than 1 Litres, 1 Litres, 1 Litres-5 litres, 5 Litres-10 Litres, 10 Litres and Above), Domestic Manufacturing/Imports (Domestic Manufacturing, Imports), Application (Household Cooking, HoReCa, Food Processing Industry, Personal Care Industry, Other Industrial Uses), Distribution Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The

India sunflower oil market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the India Sunflower Oil Industry:

Growing Health Awareness:

Sunflower oil is known for its low saturated fat content. As consumers are becoming more health-conscious in India, they are actively seeking cooking oils that can help reduce the intake of harmful saturated fats, which are linked to various health issues, such as heart disease. The low saturated fat content of sunflower oil makes it an attractive choice for health-conscious individuals. Sunflower oil is rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that plays a crucial role in protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals. This health benefit is particularly appealing to consumers looking for cooking oils that offer added nutritional value.

Changing Dietary Preferences:

As dietary preferences are shifting towards lighter and healthier cooking, consumers are increasingly opting for oils that are perceived as healthier alternatives to traditional cooking fats like ghee and palm oil. Sunflower oil, with its lower saturated fat content and potential health benefits, aligns well with these preferences. Traditional Indian diets often included heavier oils with higher saturated fat content. However, changing dietary preferences, especially among urban populations, are leading to reduced consumption of these heavier oils in favor of lighter alternatives like sunflower oil. This trend is driven by concerns about weight management and overall health among people in the country.

Urbanization and Lifestyle Changes:

Urbanization is leading to busier lifestyles, with people often seeking convenient and quick cooking options in India. Sunflower oil, with its high smoke point and neutral flavor, is a versatile and easy-to-use cooking oil, making it a preferred choice for urban households where convenience is paramount. As more people in urban areas are moving away from traditional cooking methods, there is a higher demand for oils that are suitable for modern cooking styles. The adaptability of sunflower oil to various cooking techniques, including stir-frying and deep-frying, aligns with these changes in cooking practices.

India Sunflower Oil Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Linoleic

Mid Oleic High Oleic

Linoleic represented the largest segment due to its lower saturated fat content compared to other types of sunflower oil.

By Packaging Type:



Pouches

Jars

Cans Bottles

Bottles accounted for the largest market share as they offer convenience, ease of storage, and the ability to maintain the freshness of the oil.

By Pack Size:



Less than 1 Litres

1 Litres

1 Litres – 5 litres

5 Litres – 10 Litres 10 Litres and Above

1 liters exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its rising utilization in small and large households.

By Domestic Manufacturing/Imports:



Domestic Manufacturing Imports

Domestic manufacturing holds the biggest market share on account of its alignment with the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India that promotes self-sufficiency in edible oil production.

By Application:



Household Cooking

HoReCa

Food Processing Industry

Personal Care Industry Other Industrial Uses

Household cooking dominates the market as cooking oil is an essential ingredient in Indian households for daily meal preparation.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Direct/Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Others

Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

East India South India

West and Central India enjoys the leading position in the India sunflower oil market due to the presence of major manufacturing hubs.

India Sunflower Oil Market Trends:

Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier cooking oil options in India, catalyzing the demand for sunflower oil due to its low saturated fat content and potential cardiovascular benefits.

Urbanization is rising in India, leading to changing lifestyles and cooking practices favoring the use of convenient and versatile cooking oils like sunflower oil.

