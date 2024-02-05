India Logistics Market Trends, Growth Rate And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ India Logistics Market Report by Model Type (2 PL, 3 PL, 4 PL), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Seaways, Railways, Airways), End Use (Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Retail, Food and Beverages, IT Hardware, Healthcare, Chemicals, Construction, Automotive, Telecom, Oil and Gas, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The India logistics market size reached US$ 282.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 557.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.85% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the India Logistics Industry:

Thriving E-Commerce Sector:

The increasing adoption of logistics on account of the thriving e-commerce sector is contributing to the growth of the market in India. In line with this, people are increasingly preferring online shopping, which is impelling the market growth. Moreover, e-commerce companies are focusing on providing quick and reliable deliveries to individuals in the country. Apart from this, the rising need for efficient logistics and supply chain solutions is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, last-mile delivery solutions and warehousing and inventory management systems are optimized to cater to the growing needs of the e-commerce sector.

Infrastructure Development:

The increasing development of freight corridors, modernization of ports, and the expansion of road networks are propelling the growth of the market in the country. In line with this, these developments benefit in improving the efficiency and connectivity of logistics operations. These infrastructures also assist in reducing transit times, lowering transportation costs, and making logistics operations more reliable. Furthermore, these developments are encouraging logistics companies to innovate and optimize their services, aligning with the upgraded infrastructure to ensure a competitive edge in the market.



Environmental Concerns and Green Logistics Practices:

The growing adoption of green logistics services due to rising environmental concerns is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, companies are increasingly focusing on reducing their carbon footprint by employing eco-friendly transportation methods, optimizing routes for fuel efficiency, and implementing sustainable packaging solutions. Additionally, governing agencies in India are implementing stringent emissions standards and encouraging the use of electric and alternative fuel vehicles, which is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, green logistics not only aligns with sustainability goals but also enhances operational efficiency and reduces operating costs.

India Logistics Market Report Segmentation:

By Model Type:



2 PL

3 PL 4 PL

3 PL represented the largest segment as it provides a comprehensive range of services, such as transportation, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, and value-added services.

By Transportation Mode:



Roadways

Seaways

Railways Airways

Roadways accounted for the largest market share on account of the rising need for doorstep delivery solutions.



By End Use:



Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food and Beverages

IT Hardware

Healthcare

Chemicals

Construction

Automotive

Telecom

Oil and Gas Others

Manufacturing exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the increasing focus on uninterrupted production cycles.



Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

West and Central India enjoys the leading position in the India logistics market, which can be attributed to the favorable government initiatives.



India Logistics Market Trends:

The increasing demand for specialized logistics solutions in pharmaceuticals and food and beverage (F&B) sectors, as they require stringent temperature control and safety standards, is supporting the growth of the market in India.

The rising demand for faster deliveries, real-time tracking, and convenience among individuals is contributing to the market growth in the country. In line with this, key players are investing in advanced technologies and efficient last-mile delivery solutions to meet the evolving needs of individuals. These on-time delivery solutions assist in enhancing satisfaction among individuals.

