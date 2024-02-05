3D CAD Software Market Demand 2024, Analysis Key Players, Size, Share And Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ 3D CAD Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the 3D CAD software market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global 3D CAD software market size reached US$ 11.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2024-2032.

3D CAD Software Market Technology and Development:

The increasing complexity of architectural structures and the growing investments in infrastructure are encouraging the adoption of software across the globe for creating functional, virtual prototypes and modifying minute details of a product, part, or assembly, which is among the key elements stimulating the 3D CAD software market. Moreover, the rising usage of this program, as it also facilitates and automates other aspects of product engineering, such as simulation testing, drawing and drafting, manufacturing, data management, and computer-generated animation, is positively influencing the market growth.

Besides this, the escalating demand for 3D CAD software in enterprises across the globe, as 3D models can be rendered to create photo-realistic images for use in sales and marketing materials, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating need for accessible and free CAD software, on account of the proliferation of home manufacturing technology, including 3D printers and open-source projects, is also propelling the global market. Besides this, numerous advances in this program, such as generative design, additive manufacturing, and enhanced reverse engineering capabilities, and the introduction of cloud-based variants with remote features are anticipated to fuel the 3D CAD software market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global 3D CAD Software Market Research Report:



Autodesk Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Dassault Systemes SE

Hexagon AB

IronCAD LLC

PTC Inc.

SCHOTT SYSTEME GmbH

Siemens AG

Trimble Inc. ZWCAD Software Co. Ltd.

3D CAD Software Trends:

Three-dimensional (3D) computer-aided design (CAD) software replaces manual drafting for designing and technical documentation. It is widely used by designers, architects, engineers, and other professionals as it specifically represents and visualizes objects using a collection of points in 3D on a device. 3D CAD also aids in enhancing accuracy for drawing precise dimensions and offering access to libraries of routinely utilized items, including doors, windows, and manufacturing parts. Presently, market players are offering a broad portfolio of 3D CAD software programs to assist users in exploring and sharing ideas, visualizing concepts, and simulating designs before they are made.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Deployment:



Cloud-based On-premises

Breakup by Application:



Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

