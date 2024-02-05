Morocco expects 4 percent surge in remittances for 2023, while foreign direct investment drop

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, Rabat disclosed that remittances from Moroccan expatriates abroad are projected to witness a 4 percent increase in 2023 compared to the previous year. This revelation comes from a report issued by the Moroccan Exchange Office, a governmental institution responsible for tracking statistics related to trade and economic exchanges with foreign countries. The report details that remittances from expatriates totaled approximately 115.15 billion dirhams (USD11.47 billion) in 2023, showing a notable uptick from the 110.72 billion dirhams (USD11 billion) recorded in 2022.



The report highlights the crucial role played by expatriates in contributing to the Moroccan economy, emphasizing that the 4 percent increase in remittances is indicative of the ongoing support from Moroccans living abroad. Notably, Morocco has around 5 million expatriates, a significant demographic contributing to the nation's financial landscape.



In contrast, the report also reveals a contrasting trend in foreign direct investments (FDIs), which witnessed a considerable decline of 53.3 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year. The FDIs for 2023 amounted to 10.15 billion dirhams (USD1.01 billion), a notable decrease from the 21.75 billion dirhams (USD2.16 billion) recorded in 2022. This decline raises questions about the factors influencing the investment climate and foreign capital inflow into the country.



The financial remittances from expatriates remain a vital component of Morocco's foreign exchange reserves, playing a pivotal role in supporting the country's economic stability. The juxtaposition of increased expatriate remittances and a decline in foreign direct investments underscores the complexity of economic dynamics, requiring careful consideration of various factors influencing both these aspects. As Morocco navigates the challenges and opportunities presented by these economic indicators, policymakers will likely focus on leveraging the positive trend in remittances while addressing the decline in foreign direct investments to ensure sustained economic growth.

