abrasive blasting equipment market

is estimated to grow by USD 131.56 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. Technavio has segmented the market based on

end-user (manufacturing, construction and maintenance, and others), type (semi-automatic, automatic, and manual), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

ABShot Tecnics SL, AGTOS GmbH, Airblast BV, Axxiom Manufacturing Inc., BLASTCORE LLC, Burwell Technologies, Clemco Industries Corp., Empire Abrasive Equipment, Graco Inc., Guyson Corp., Kramer Industries Inc., ProBlast Inc., Raptor Blasting Systems LLC, Sintokogio Ltd., Surface Finishing Equipment Co., Tip Plus Corp., torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, Trinco Trinity Tool Co., Viking Corp., and Vixen Surface Treatments Ltd. are key companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market 2023-2027

Abshot

The company offers abrasive blasting equipment that is used for applications such as cleaning molds, deburring of parts, surface finishes, and surface preparation.

AGTOS GmbH - The company offers abrasive blasting equipment that is used for the treatment of mainly metallic surfaces and includes the derusting, descaling, desanding, or deburring of the workpieces.



Airblast BV - The company offers abrasive blasting equipment where water can be used to trap the dust created during the blasting process giving environmental benefits as well as ensuring personnel and equipment near the blasting site are not exposed to the dust.

The growing demand from the automotive industry

is notably driving the

growth.

Abrasive blasting equipment is crucial in automobile manufacturing and restoring old vehicles by removing paint or rust from metal bodies. It's also used for cleaning and rust removal in vehicle internals. Portable equipment is commonly used. The automotive sector's growth is expected due to industrial automation adoption and global economic expansion.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession



Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Technavio has segmented the market based on

End-user (Manufacturing, Construction and maintenance, and Others), Type (Semi automatic, Automatic, and Manual), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa).



The market

share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Abrasive blasting is essential in metal-based manufacturing for surface smoothing, burr removal, and metal strengthening. It's widely used in automotive, aerospace, shipbuilding, foundry, and rail equipment manufacturing. The demand for abrasive blasting equipment is expected to rise with the growth of the aerospace and automotive industries, driven by increased consumer buying power and lower crude oil prices.

By geography, the global abrasive blasting equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.

APAC

is projected to contribute

52%

of the growth by 2027.

The construction sector in APAC is thriving due to rapid urbanization. Despite an expected economic downturn in China until 2021, government initiatives and urbanization are fueling significant growth. India and Indonesia are also urbanizing rapidly, with rising disposable incomes expected to drive high-rise construction. Malaysia and Thailand are investing more in public infrastructure.

Insights on the contribution of various segments including country and region, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

to 2027)

Leveraging e-commerce to increase market penetration is

a trend influencing growth. The growing use of automation is a significant challenge restricting

growth.

Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

Abrasive Blasting Equipment Applications

Abrasive blasting equipment is widely used across industries like Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace, and Agriculture. It plays a crucial role in processes like Sandblasting, Electroplating, Metalworking, and Concrete. These tools are essential for various applications, including Abrasives distribution, Automation, and Grinding. They are used for different materials like Metal, Plastic, Cast Iron, and Wood. In terms of market trends, there is a growing emphasis on Environmental Protection and Pollution control, particularly in regions like Asia, Latin America, Europe, and China. Additionally, the equipment is essential for processes related to Fossil Fuels and the Oil industry, albeit with a focus on reducing Noise Pollution and maintaining safety standards.



What are the key data covered in this Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market report?



CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth

between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size

and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Abrasive Blasting Equipment industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Abrasive Blasting Equipment vendors

