Transformative Company Brings Top-Rated Home Remodelers Qualified Homeowner Site Visits With Pay-Percent Pricing Model

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Now introducing Green Ocean Remodel Growth Partners: A San Francisco-based company that focuses exclusively on bringing home remodelers phone-qualified site visits with cash-rich homeowners looking to do a high-end remodel. Their team of 12 uses expertly crafted high-end video advertising tailored to a remodeler's brand, projects, reviews, and unique expertise. They work with only 1 home remodeler in any geographic area - they even add this to their contracts so it's legally binding because they believe re-selling leads serves neither homeowners nor remodelers. They also have a team of construction-savvy callers who reach out to homeowners who have sent inquiries after seeing the ads, and speak as though they are a part of the home remodelling company to qualify the budget, timeline, project scope, and location of the project based on the home remodeler's requirements. Green Ocean prides itself on the fact that they put their clients' brand and name in the spotlight; not their own. They then book a site visit so the remodeler just needs to drive out, charm, quote, and close - no repeated cold calling for the remodeler. One of their pricing options with remodelers is very results-focused: pay a small monthly amount (typically under $600/month) and then pay a % of the confirmed budget the homeowner provides in their inquiry and confirms over the phone when scheduling a site visit. This % depends on the type of work the remodeler does. For example, one of the remodelers pays them 0.6%. So for a $100K budget site visit that the remodeler accepts, they pay Green Ocean only $600! Ofcourse, remodelers pay for their own ad spend, but all things considered these economics are virtually unheard of in the US home remodelling market because Green Ocean makes no profit unless they deliver consistent results.



They operates in several cities in California, Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Illinois, and New York - generating tens of millions of dollars in budget confirmed and qualified site visits for home remodel projects. They also tailor their ads to each local market and the remodelling company's brand. For example, in the Bay Area they focus on Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs) and building on sloped landscape; while in Louisiana, they focus on soil remediation and drainage before building structures on the land. It all depends on what types of projects the home remodeler excels at and makes the most profits from. Their best source of knowledge is their customers - remodelers who have decades of experience sharing their observations regularly, which allows them to cross-pollinate strategies between markets. They have an extensive copywriting and offer crafting process that is done from scratch for every new client so the messaging in the ads is authentic and maintains the unique spirit of the remodeling company in that area. They have a perfect track record too: they have successfully delivered results for every home remodel company they have advertised for. The one area of excellence across the board is their ability to generate consistent $100K+ remodel projects. For example, in the Bay Area, they work with a remodeler named Tree Builders Group for who their average project size for site visits booked is ~$120K. They credit this to their focus on just the remodelling industry and their roots in the world's best persuasion experts and marketers: Robert W. Bly, David Ogilvy, and Robert Cialdini.



Green Ocean also believes there are several companies who are now popping up to offer low-value and low-cost lead generation services to small contractors. The messaging for a lot of these companies look similar - where they offer a large number (say 30-60) qualified leads every month. The question to ask here is: if the leads are truly quality, why is there a need for so many of them? Even top-notch remodelers would find more value in a far smaller number of high quality, highly qualified booked appointments where an actual conversation has already been had with the homeowner and they've described what they would like. While Green Ocean isn't cheap, it does have a perfect track record.



But there's a catch - They only work with companies who have atleast 4.7 stars on Google or Yelp. Even if the remodeler has no website, Instagram, Facebook, or digital presence, they take care of it all in a super-fast 30 days through a proprietary“account buildout” process. They've attended major home remodel Expos and are constantly observing trends which can help remodelers market and sell new project types before their competitors even have the chance to notice the trends. This has helped their clients make hundreds of thousands in profits by executing project types nobody else is actively advertising. A couple examples are manufactured stone veneers on the outside of homes to increase curb appeal, hidden butler pantries to have a secret extension of the kitchen, luxury statement vent hoods, and fiberglass liner shell-based heated dip spas from a Canadian company called Immerspa that can be installed in under 2 weeks!



For their recent customers, they offer a team of expert artists who can create beautiful 3D renderings of a finished remodel project based on example images and rough dimension drawings on a napkin! This helps their clients close projects faster by visualising the art of the possible and getting upfront deposits of anywhere from 2K - 4K for the design work.



Their long-term goal is to become the #1 sales and marketing focused company in Home Remodelling. They have primarily grown through referrals and maintain a competitive edge by staying under the radar. Remodelers in discussion with them lately have noted that they plan to increase prices every Fall as they continue to provide more value to remodelers. Lately, they have been deferring monthly payments only after putting $100K+ of qualified site visits worth of business on the remodeler's calendar as verified by them. They're doing this to help with the recent slowdown in remodel projects given higher interest rates which has stalled fix and flip activity - a big customer segment for home remodelers.



To contact them, use the information below:

Kern Uzga

Owner

(908) 495-7421

Green Ocean Remodel Growth Partners

+1 9084957421

