Printmtg Launches New Platform For Custom MTG Card Printing

UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Print MTG has announced the launch of its new platform for the creation and printing of Magic (MTG) proxy cards. This new service provides a user-friendly solution for Magic enthusiasts to design and print their own custom cards.PrintMTG's platform features an MTG Card Maker, allowing complete customization of proxy cards. Users can fully design, edit, and customize aspects of the card, including text, artwork, and symbols, using high-quality templates. The platform also enables uploading personal high-resolution designs for card fronts and backs, offering additional personalization.The interface is designed to be intuitive and simple to use so that anyone can use the tools. It also includes a card finder, allowing access to a vast database of card artwork and enabling the creation of high quality proxies with minimal effort.The printing service uses S33 German Black Core cardstock, known for its quality and resemblance to original MTG cards in terms of texture and durability. This choice of material is the standard in proxy printing.The platform guarantees a fast production timeframe, promising a turnaround of 1-2 business days. Moreover, the company provides a range of shipping options, from complimentary economy shipping to expedited next-day delivery. With its competitive pricing strategy, PrintMTG aims to make high-quality proxy cards affordable. Additionally, the platform encourages the formation of a Magic player community, offering a venue for the exchange of ideas and deck-building strategies.PrintMTG is committed to environmentally conscious printing processes, allowing players to enjoy their game without impacting the planet. The platform is regularly updated with new features, card frames, and improvements, keeping up with the latest trends and user needs.PrintMTG's new platform marks an expansion in their MTG proxy offerings. Beyond pre-designed cards, it provides Magic: the Gathering enthusiasts with an alternative for obtaining personalized proxy cards, broadening their choices in the market.For more information, inquiries, or support, customers can email PrintMTG, their main service channel, or visit their website for detailed information on their offerings. This launch adds more options to the MTG community catering to casual players and serious collectors. The team invites MTG enthusiasts to explore its platform and experience the new MTG proxy card creation platform.PrintMTG specializes in creating custom MTG proxy cards that integrate seamlessly with existing decks and collections, providing a unique and high-quality gaming experience. Dedicated to enhancing the MTG playing experience, PrintMTG continues to develop new solutions in proxy card printing.

