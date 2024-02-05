Energy Management System (EMS) Market Market The Rise Of Demand Market Analysis And Growth Expectations In 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Energy management systems help consumers and organizations monitor, control, and optimize their energy usage through communication technologies and software. They facilitate energy and cost savings by automatically switching appliances and systems on or off based on occupancy, daylight levels, and energy prices.Global energy management system (EMS) market size was valued at US$ 36.96 Bn in 2023, and is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2023 to 2030.Request a sample copy of the report @Market Dynamics:Governments across the globe are supporting the adoption of energy management systems through various initiatives and policies to promote energy efficiency. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy provides financial incentives for the implementation of energy efficiency projects utilizing energy management systems. Similarly, the European Union's Energy Efficiency Directive mandates all member nations to reduce energy consumption annually through initiatives such as deployment of building energy management systems. Additionally, growing focus on reducing carbon emissions and curbing climate change has increased demand for energy management solutions that help optimize resource usage. Technological advancements are also enabling the development of more versatile and affordable energy management systems.Energy Management System Market DriversGrowing Demand for Energy Efficiency and SavingsAs energy costs continue to rise, industries and commercial facilities are under pressure to curb their energy usage and optimize consumption. Energy management systems help achieve significant energy and cost savings by automating lighting, HVAC, and other building systems. Studies show that EMS can reduce energy costs by up to 30% through real-time monitoring and automated control of all energy assets. The added capability of remote access and analytics further enhances savings potential and asset performance optimization.Stringent Regulations Around Carbon Emissions and Climate Change ImpactGovernments across major economies have implemented stringent regulations and policies targeting reduction of carbon emissions from commercial and industrial operations. European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme and national level carbon emission laws in the US and Asia have put the onus on organizations to optimize their energy footprint. Deploying advanced energy management solutions allows compliance with regulations while gaining operational efficiencies. Key Company Profiles:chneider Electric SE, Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, General Electric Company, Emerson Process Management, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, and International Business Machine Corporation.

Market segmentation:Global Energy Management System (EMS) Market, By Deployment:Cloud BasedOn-premiseGlobal Energy Management System (EMS) Market, By Vertical:AutomotiveBuilding AutomationOil & GasManufacturingPharmaceuticalPower and EnergyOthers (Food & Beverages, Government)Global Energy Management System (EMS) Market, By Software:Utility Energy ManagementIndustrial Energy ManagementEnterprise CarbonEnergy ManagementResidential Energy ManagementRegional Analysis:●North America (U.S., Canada)● Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)● Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)● Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)● Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Energy Management System Market RestrainHigh Upfront Costs of Deployment and MaintenanceWhile energy management solutions promise significant payback over the long-run, their initial deployment requires large capital investments. Factors like hardware procurement, system integration services, training and maintenance add to costs. This poses affordability challenges for cost-sensitive small and medium enterprises. Additionally, periodic software updates, cloud hosting fees and technician support drive ongoing maintenance costs. These high initial investments deter many potential adopters, especially in price conscious developing markets.Energy Management System Market OpportunityIntegration with IoT and Cloud Computing PlatformsGrowing adoption of IoT sensors, predictive analytics, edge computing and cloud platforms is opening new fronts for EMS providers. Partnering with IoT infrastructure companies provides an opportunity to build next-gen solutions leveraging diverse data sources for more accurate energy optimizations. For example, integrating with smart lighting and HVAC IoT systems helps drive real-time decision making. Cloud-based EMS also helps organizations access systems and data from any internet-connected device remotely. These integrated offerings have potential to expand market reach into new verticals.Energy Management System Market TrendsRise of Intelligent and Autonomous SystemsAI and ML capabilities are becoming more common in advanced energy management systems. Features like automated fault detection, predictive maintenance, and energy usage forecasting based on historical patterns improve system efficacy. Moreover, technologies like auto-commissioning help reduce the need for on-site programming and make systems 'plug-and-play'. Emergence of edge intelligence is also enabling autonomous control at local levels without relying entirely on centralized servers. Key Questions in This Report:How big is the world market for Energy Management System (EMS) Market right now?What is the anticipated rate of growth for the Energy Management System (EMS) Market worldwide between 2023 and 2030?What are the primary elements propelling the Energy Management System (EMS) industry worldwide?Which are the main kinds of Energy Management System (EMS) Market and how are they used?Which areas are the main Energy Management System (EMS) Market?Which companies/major players dominate the global Energy Management System (EMS) Market?

