Central Bank of Tunisia sustains central interest rate amid direct government funding concerns

(MENAFN) The Central Bank of Tunisia recently declared its decision to keep the key interest rate steady at 8 percent, accompanied by a call for vigilance regarding potential repercussions arising from the government's appeal for direct financing from the Central Bank. This announcement follows reports indicating that the government has sought extraordinary direct funding of 7 billion Tunisian dinars (equivalent to USD2.25 billion) from the Central Bank to address the current year's budget deficit, given the constraints in securing external financing sources.



The government's request for direct funding has triggered concerns among economists, with apprehensions centering around the potential escalation of inflation and a depreciation in the value of the Tunisian currency, as reported by Reuters. The move underscores the delicate balance that Tunisia must navigate between managing its fiscal challenges and maintaining economic stability.



In response to these developments, the Central Bank issued a statement on Friday, emphasizing that the decision to maintain the main interest rate is strategically aligned to support the anticipated deceleration in inflation in the coming period. The bank highlighted a downward trend in inflation since March of the previous year, with the annual rate dropping to 8.1 percent in December, down from 10.1 percent during the same period in 2022. The Central Bank's rationale is rooted in its commitment to navigating economic challenges while carefully managing inflationary pressures.



The ongoing economic landscape in Tunisia underscores the significance of the Central Bank's decision, as it seeks to strike a balance between providing necessary financial support to the government and safeguarding the country's economic stability. The coming months will likely be crucial in assessing the impact of the government's direct financing on inflation and the Tunisian currency, with the Central Bank's vigilance serving as a crucial element in managing potential risks to the nation's economic well-being.

MENAFN05022024000045015682ID1107809991