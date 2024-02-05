Indian Rupee Falls 4 Paise Against UAE Dirham In Early Trade

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 83.02 against the US dollar (22.62 against UAE dirham) in early trade on Monday, tracking a strong American currency and rising crude oil prices in the international market.
However, positive cues from the domestic equity markets and inflow of foreign funds supported the Indian currency, forex traders said.
Investors will also keep a close watch on the Reserve Bank's monetary policy decision to be announced later this week, they said.
