LIVE UPDATES: Israel Continues To Level Homes, Mosques As Aggression Nears Fifth Month

Doha, Qatar: The Israeli occupation continued to bomb areas across Gaza Strip on Monday, especially the cities of Deir Al-Balah and Khan Yunis, on the 122nd day of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip.

Local sources told Palestinian news agency (WAFA) that Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip, has been subjected to continuous bombardment by the occupation artillery for hours, especially the western area, including the neighborhoods of Al-Amal, Al-Katiba, Sheikh Nasser, and Al-Qaizan, in addition to the southern area leading to the city of Rafah.

Meanwhile, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stressed that cutting funds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) would put hundreds of thousands of lives at risk.

The health ministry in Gaza said at least 127 people were killed in Israeli strikes in the previous 24 hours in the territory.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[12:30pm Doha Time] US Secretary Blinken heads to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank February 4-8, 2024, his fifth trip to the region since the October 7 attacks.

Blinken will continue diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages and includes a humanitarian pause that will allow for sustained, increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, the press statement added. Read more

[12pm Doha Time] Palestinian Foreign Ministry slams Smotrich over proposed new settlements

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has condemned“in the strongest terms” the remarks of Israel's minister of finance for promoting the deepening of Jewish settlements.

“Ending the occupation and the Palestinian people's attainment of their national rights is the only way to achieve security and stability on the Palestinian and Israeli sides,” a ministry statement said.

“We call for the imposition of deterrent international sanctions on the leaders of the Israeli extreme right for boasting of violating international law and inciting violence.”

Bezalel Smotrich has promised to advocate for settlement activities in the occupied West Bank. The minister, who is also at the helm of the Israeli governing body that operates in the West Bank, has been pushing for the approval of thousands of more settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

[11:30am Doha Time] Japan's Itochu to end cooperation with Israel's Elbit, cites ICJ ruling

Itochu Corp's aviation unit will end its strategic cooperation with Israeli defence company Elbit Systems Ltd by the end of the month after the ICJ ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians.

Itochu Aviation, Elbit Systems and Nippon Aircraft Supply (NAS) signed the strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MoU) in March last year.

“Taking into consideration the International Court of Justice's order on January 26, and that the Japanese government supports the role of the Court, we have already suspended new activities related to the MOU, and plan to end the MOU by the end of February,” Itochu Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura said.

[11am Doha Time] Hundreds attend pro-Palestine rally outside Grammy Awards

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have rallied outside the 66th Grammy Awards in downtown Los Angeles.

The demonstrators, carrying Palestinian flags and banners demanding a ceasefire, reportedly blocked people from entering the ceremony.

Scottish singer Annie Lennox also marked her performance at the ceremony by calling for a ceasefire.

“Artists for ceasefire, peace in the world,” she said, holding up her left hand.

[10am Doha Time] Almost 30 killed in Deir el-Balah as injured flood Al-Aqsa Hospital

Israel's intense bombing campaign has not stopped for the past few days and it is concentrated more in the central area, reported Al Jazeera. The Israeli military, within the past few days, withdrew from the area and it has become a major target of relentless air strikes and artillery shelling.

Deir el-Balah, an area that has been largely designated as safe in the initial weeks of the war, has become a site of those relentless air strikes.

Thousands of people who were ordered to leave the northern part of the Gaza city mainly reside here.

The attacks, mainly targeting the western part of the city, have caused a great deal of damage and destruction to multiple homes as well as public facilities.

Almost 30 people were killed in the air strike in the Deir el-Balah city with tens of injuries reported. Many wounded could not be attended to immediately as a result of this situation and could die on the floor of the hospital.

[9am Doha Time] Palestinian detainees released by Israel need winter clothes, shoes: UN

Israel has released about 88 detained Palestinians in recent days, including one“unaccompanied” child, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, has said in its latest daily update.

The released detainees“urgently need winter clothes and shoes, and tents, in addition to cash assistance” and have asked for help“retrieving their personal belongings, that were confiscated while detained by the Israeli military”, OCHA reported.

The people include 60 males from Gaza released at the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing and 28 people who were released in two UNRWA schools in Rafah, of which six were transferred to a health facility after initial medical care and psychological first aid, OCHA said.

