US Secretary Blinken Heads To Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank February 4-8, 2024, his fifth trip to the region since the October 7 attacks.
Blinken will continue diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages and includes a humanitarian pause that will allow for sustained, increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, the press statement added.
Read Also
LIVE UPDATES: Israel continues to level homes, mosques as aggression nears fifth month This is what happened when a Cold War-era missile was found in the garage of someone's home
He will continue work to prevent the spread of the conflict, while reaffirming that the United States will take appropriate steps to defend its personnel and the right to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.
The Secretary will also continue discussions with partners on how to establish a more integrated, peaceful region that includes lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike, the statement added.
MENAFN05022024000063011010ID1107809980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.