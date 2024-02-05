US Secretary Blinken Heads To Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank February 4-8, 2024, his fifth trip to the region since the October 7 attacks.

Blinken will continue diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages and includes a humanitarian pause that will allow for sustained, increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, the press statement added.



He will continue work to prevent the spread of the conflict, while reaffirming that the United States will take appropriate steps to defend its personnel and the right to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

The Secretary will also continue discussions with partners on how to establish a more integrated, peaceful region that includes lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike, the statement added.