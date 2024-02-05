               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Moody's Ratings Upgrades Nakilat Inc's Rating To 'Aa3' From 'A1' With A Stable Outlook


2/5/2024 4:32:03 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Moody's upgraded Nakilat Inc's and its senior secured notes to“Aa3” from“A1”, and the subordinated debt to“A1” from“A2” with a stable outlook, the Qatari shipping and maritime company said in a statement yesterday.

These strong credit ratings were issued by the international credit rating agency and are in line with the State of Qatar's credit rating upgrade and based on Moody's review of Nakilat Inc.'s current and future financial and operational performance, read the statement released on Qatar Stock Exchange website.

With one of the world's largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping fleet comprising of 69 LNG carriers, the company provides the essential transportation link in Qatar's LNG supply chain.

MENAFN05022024000063011010ID1107809974

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search