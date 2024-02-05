Dun & Bradstreet Unveils ESG Registered To Empower Businesses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dun & Bradstreet proudly announces the incorporation of ESG Registered into its product catalog in Qatar. The state-of-the-art solution will aid responsible companies in showcasing their Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials on a global level and gaining an edge over the competition through an industry-trusted seal.

Through the release of this cutting-edge product, Dun & Bradstreet will recognise companies committed to sustainable business practices and award them a certificate with ESG ratings.

Small, medium, and large businesses can utilise ESG Registered to showcase their commitment to sustainability and enter Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud- a service used by over 92% of Fortune 500 companies to vet customers, suppliers, and other business partners.

ESG Registered is built from globally recognized standards. It provides companies with a trusted badge of recognition to signify their commitment to ESG guidelines.

The seal ensures transparency and sustainability in business functions and enables businesses to understand their ESG performance, identify risks, and overcome ESG-related gaps.

The D&B ESG Registered helps firms share their ESG profile and badge of recognition digitally and physically.

Dun & Bradstreet's records span almost 100 million businesses and are updated on a monthly basis.

Talking about ESG Registered, Dun & Bradstreet Qatar, Country Director, George Hajji stated that“ESG Registered acknowledges companies that are spearheading sustainable business practices by adhering to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) guidelines.

“Through this product, businesses are provided with a badge that is a testament to their promise of responsible investment."

"Equally beneficial is the ESG ranking awarded as part of this solution, which makes firms understand their ESG performance as well as areas that need improvement.

“With Qatar gradually transforming into a financial and business hub, I am confident that ESG Registered will benefit companies in showcasing their ESG credentials and translating their sustainable business practices into an advantage.

“Given robust data collection and wide coverage of companies by Dun & Bradstreet, businesses availing ESG Registered will be able to access the comprehensive D&B database that will assist them in growth and partnerships.”