Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company Net Profit Rises 7.16% In 2023

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company's net profit rose by 7.16 percent to reach QR163 in 2023 in comparison to QR152 2022.

The company's data released on Qatar Stock Exchange website said that its Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to QR0.34 in 2023 versus EPS QR0.32 in 2022.

The board of directors submitted a recommendation to the General Assembly to approve the distribution of cash dividends of 13% of the nominal value of the share, equivalent to QR0.13 per share.

Meanwhile, Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company's net profit decreased by 51 percent to QR 446 million in 2023 in comparison to QR 919 million in 2022.

The company's Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to QR 0.080 in 2023 versus EPS QR 0.165 in 2022. The board of directors recommends a cash dividend of QR 0.07 per share.