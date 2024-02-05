Moriyasu Accepts Responsibility For Japan's Shock Asian Cup Exit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hajime Moriyasu took responsibility for Japan's 2-1 defeat to Iran in their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 quarter-final at Education City Stadium on Saturday.

The loss meant the Samurai Blue's bid for a record-extending fifth title continues, having last emerged champions in 2011.

“Firstly, I would like to congratulate the Iranian players and staff for the victory,” said Moriyasu.“Unfortunately we have to leave the tournament now at the quarter-final stage. I feel sorry for our supporters and everyone involved in Japanese football.



Japan's Ayase Ueda in action.

“I feel responsible for the result as my staff and players gave their maximum towards this game and this tournament.”

It had all been going well for Japan, having taken the lead in the first half through a wonderful solo effort from Hidemasa Morita in the 28th minute but they could not sustain their dominance in the second period.

The Iranians went on the attack in the second half, peppering the Japanese goal with 17 shots, and their persistence paid off as Mohammad Mohebbi leveled the tie with a cool Alireza Jahanbakhsh sending the Central Asia side into the semis with his stoppage time penalty.



Japan's Seiya Maikuma during match against Iran.

“As you saw we have to improve on many aspects. We played five matches and we conceded in every game. If we can't keep a clean sheet, we can't win.

“Not just from set-pieces but from open play, we suffered a lot. They put pressure on us and we couldn't resist it. We conceded because of their attacking qualities..

“But it's not just the defensive line. We should have scored our second goal which would have changed things. We couldn't win the second balls in the middle of the pitch,” said Moriyasu, who took Japan to the final in the UAE 2019 edition.