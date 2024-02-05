Semi-Finals Primed To Be Sizzlers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
#Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula
The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 semi-finals are set to be blockbusters after Qatar and Islamic Republic of Iran completed the cast on Saturday. Jordan will meet Korea Republic in the first semi-final tomorrow while Iran will play defending champions Qatar on Wednesday.
Jordan, who will appear in the semi-finals for the first time, booked their spot with a hard-fought 1-0 win over debutants Tajikistan on Friday.
Korea Republic, seeking a third AFC Asian Cup title but their first since 1960, had to work even harder, needing extra-time to edge Australia 2-1 with Son Heung-min scoring the winner with a spectacular free-kick.
Defending champions Qatar checked in after defeating Uzbekistan 3-2 on penalties after their last eight tie ended 1-1 after 120 minutes at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Iran, who advanced earlier on Saturday, defeated Japan 2-1 in a quarter-final meeting between two sides who have lifted the AFC Asian Cup trophy seven times between them.
The final will be played on Saturday.
MENAFN05022024000063011010ID1107809966
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.