Semi-Finals Primed To Be Sizzlers

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 semi-finals are set to be blockbusters after Qatar and Islamic Republic of Iran completed the cast on Saturday. Jordan will meet Korea Republic in the first semi-final tomorrow while Iran will play defending champions Qatar on Wednesday.

Jordan, who will appear in the semi-finals for the first time, booked their spot with a hard-fought 1-0 win over debutants Tajikistan on Friday.

Korea Republic, seeking a third AFC Asian Cup title but their first since 1960, had to work even harder, needing extra-time to edge Australia 2-1 with Son Heung-min scoring the winner with a spectacular free-kick.

Defending champions Qatar checked in after defeating Uzbekistan 3-2 on penalties after their last eight tie ended 1-1 after 120 minutes at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Iran, who advanced earlier on Saturday, defeated Japan 2-1 in a quarter-final meeting between two sides who have lifted the AFC Asian Cup trophy seven times between them.

The final will be played on Saturday.