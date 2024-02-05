Nando's Sweet Chilli Jam, New Marinades Range Hit Supermarket Shelves In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nando's, the renowned South African restaurant famous for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken worldwide, is excited to announce the launch of its award-winning Sweet Chilli Jam and other range of marinades in Qatar.

This new addition will be available in Qatar's leading supermarkets, Nando's restaurants, and the Nando's delivery app, as well as through various aggregators for home delivery or takeaway.

The Sweet Chilli Jam is a perfect blend of tangy tomatoes and PERi-PERi (African Bird's Eye Chillies), providing a warm and sweet flavour with a tingle of heat.

It is versatile and can be used for spreading, saucing, and dipping, adding a fiery and sweet twist to any dish. When it comes to Nando's marinades, for quick flavour, pour half of this bottle over 500g of chicken, meat, or veggies and let it bathe in PERi-PERi goodness and rest for 30 mins.

Nando's Sweet Chilli Jam and marinades are already popular in the UK, Australia and other markets. Now, customers in Qatar can also enjoy this sensational addition to the retail sauce range, reflecting Nando's commitment to providing innovative and irresistible taste sensations in their restaurants and at home with their grocery range. Visit your nearest retail outlet and grab a jar of this sensational new creation.