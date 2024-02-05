Huntington's Disease Treatment Market To Achieve $1.28 Billion By 2030, Propelled By Advances In Genetic Therapy And Growing Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Huntington Disease Treatment Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
With the global healthcare community focused on managing genetic disorders such as Huntington's disease, this report provides critical insights into the burgeoning industry predicted to reach US$ 1.285 billion by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.53% from 2023 to 2030.
The burgeoning Huntington's Disease Treatment Market is witnessing an uptick due to an increase in the geriatric population and rising instances of genetic disorders. It is becoming ever more crucial with the expanding pool of patients presenting symptoms such as movement difficulties, cognitive impairment, and issues swallowing.
Approved Drugs Take Spotlight in Huntington's Disease Market
Huntington's Disease Treatment Market by Drug Type:
Approved Drugs Off-label Drugs
Approved drugs for Huntington's disease underline the market, being meticulously tested and verified for symptom management efficacy in this neurodegenerative disease. As the search for more effective treatments continues, these medications remain indispensable in alleviating patient suffering and enhancing the quality of life.
Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies: Emerging as Key Players
By End User: Hospital Pharmacies Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy
Drug stores and retail pharmacies are surfacing as vital hubs in the treatment market. They stand out for providing accessible therapeutic options, which is increasingly important due to the progressive nature of Huntington's disease.
United States Leads in Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Arena
The U.S. remains a strong contender in the market share for Huntington's Disease Treatment, courtesy of its extensive healthcare and pharmaceutical innovation. This positions the country at the forefront of the global effort in combating Huntington's disease.
The comprehensive report covers an array of regions and sub-segments within the market, shedding light on the dynamics at play:
Market Overview by Region:
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Rest of World
The study provides an exhaustive analysis including company overviews, recent developments, and revenue statistics which are essential for industry stakeholders.
Companies Fortifying Huntington's Disease Treatment Landscape:
H Lundbeck Pfizer Inc. Bausch Health Cos Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Dr Reddy's Laboratories Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Novartis AG UniQure
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 170
| Forecast Period
| 2022-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $0.38 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1.28 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 16.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Huntington Disease Treatment Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN05022024004107003653ID1107809953
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.