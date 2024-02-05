Morocco's 2023 trade deficit indicates development due to multiple elements

(MENAFN) In a recent monthly report, Morocco's exchange office revealed a notable 7.3 percent year-on-year reduction in the country's trade deficit for the year 2023, amounting to 286 billion dirhams (approximately USD28.6 billion). This positive shift can be attributed to several key factors, including an upswing in tourism revenues and a decline in energy imports. The exchange office detailed that total imports experienced a 2.5 percent annual decrease, reaching 715 billion dirhams, while exports saw a modest 0.2 percent increase, reaching 429 billion dirhams. The report highlighted that contributions from remittances from Moroccans abroad and exports from the automobile industry also played a crucial role in improving the overall trade deficit.



A significant driver behind the improved trade balance was a substantial 20.4 percent year-on-year decrease in Morocco's energy imports, amounting to 122 billion dirhams. This decline was attributed to a reduction in demand and prices in global markets. Furthermore, the report noted a 25.3 percent year-on-year decrease in wheat imports, amounting to 19.3 billion dirhams, while imports of ammonia, a vital component in fertilizer production, witnessed a substantial 58 percent decrease to 8.8 billion dirhams.



Despite having the largest phosphate reserves globally, Morocco reported a 34 percent decline in exports of phosphate and its derivatives, including fertilizers, totaling 76 billion dirhams. Conversely, the automotive sector, where Stellantis and Renault factories operate, showcased robust performance, with exports reaching an unprecedented level of 141 billion dirhams.



The tourism sector also emerged as a pivotal contributor to Morocco's improved economic outlook. Tourism revenues experienced an impressive 11.7 percent year-on-year surge, amounting to 104 billion dirhams. Additionally, Morocco witnessed an unprecedented influx of visitors, reaching 14.5 million in the preceding year. The diverse set of factors contributing to the positive trade balance underscores the resilience and adaptability of Morocco's economy in navigating global market dynamics.

