ADGM Experiences Unprecedented Demand From Asset Managers During US Roadshow

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the International Financial Centre (IFC), has last week set off on a trade mission to the United States in response to unprecedented demand from major US based global asset managers in the hedge fund, private equity and venture capital space. The delegation will visit Miami for a series of bilateral discussions at the iConnections Global Alts 2024. The event is recognised as the largest gathering for alternative investment professionals, providing an unparalleled platform for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of insights within the alternative investment landscape.

ADGM's distinguished delegation included Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO-Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer, and other Senior ADGM executives. The delegation took centre stage, contributing valuable insights from ADGM's Chief Market Development Officer, who participated as a key speaker in the panel discussion titled "En-Gulfing the Alts: Allocator Perspectives on Opportunities in the Middle East", exploring opportunities in the Arabian Peninsula.

The event served as the first of many strategic engagements, and the roadshow is designed to open doors to new partnerships, facilitate meaningful connections, and further solidifying ADGM's position as a leading international financial centre.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer

at ADGM

said, "ADGM has been experiencing a significant influx of global asset managers establishing their operations in the IFC of Abu Dhabi. Notable among them are Brevan Howard, Apollo, NinetyOne, Rothschild & Co, GQG Partners, and TCI. This remarkable development has attracted the interest of major global funds in the US, leading to ADGM being invited to share insights on the unique opportunities and advancements occurring within financial sector in Abu Dhabi. In response to this unprecedented demand of the interest of international firms in setting up in ADGM, we engaged in more than 40 bilateral discussions with hedge funds, private equity funds, and venture capital firms."

The UAE is emerging as a dynamic business hub, and Abu Dhabi has become a destination of choice for global asset and fund management entities as the numbers have been growing considerably in the past few years while ADGM has also seen remarkable growth in the asset management sector, with established global names contributing to 52% growth in the assets under management (AUM) in Q3, 2023. The appeal of Abu Dhabi and ADGM as a comprehensive financial hub has been further affirmed during Abu Dhbai Finance Week 2023, with 14 major financial institutions, representing a total AUM of USD 452 billion, committing to establishing new operations in ADGM.

As the global business landscape is undergoing significant transformation, this

roadshow underscores ADGM's commitment to fostering international connections, showcasing Abu Dhabi's growing recognition as a catalyst for growth and innovation in the global business community.



