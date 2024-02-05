Transforming Timekeeping: Wakecap Redefines Workforce Management With Launch Of Verifytime

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

WakeCap , a leader in smart solutions for construction, launches VerifyTime, a cloud-based workforce management solution that automates, verifies, and streamlines manual timekeeping processes on construction sites.

The launch represents a milestone in construction timekeeping, where hours, equipment, and other costs must be measured, a role that falls to the site team and can be prone to errors. VerifyTime replaces conventional timekeeping, bringing a new level of transparency.

VerifyTime is built on WakeCap's sensor technology hardware and data analytics software and is used on computers, tablets and smartphones. It collects data via a knob attached to standard worker safety helmets. An easy-to-install network connects the site to WakeCap's secure cloud network. VerifyTime delivers 'at-your fingertips' data in an easy-to-understand visual dashboard format to site owners and payroll managers.

"At WakeCap, we believe transparency is key to improving efficiency in construction. With VerifyTime, we're addressing two challenges - finishing projects on time and within budget. Delays result in penalties, and VerifyTime can help mitigate that risk," said Hassan Albalawi, CEO & Co-founder of WakeCap.

*One WakeCap client reported that since implementing VerifyTime, they reduced undelivered hours by 65% while attendance improved by 37%.

Key features of VerifyTime include time tracking, automated timesheets, attendance & timekeeping, payroll integration, compliance and reporting, and trend analysis. These help to identify undelivered work hours, allowing managers to take corrective measures. The technology generates reports to understand the reasons for lost hours, such as delays due to broken machinery, supporting more effective decision-making.

"VerifyTime enables better operational efficiency with a real-time data dashboard that supports fair and precise compensation for all employees," says Salpie Kechichian, Head of Product Management, WakeCap.“It sets a standard for timekeeping and its potential for saving costs is enormous – as some of our clients are already discovering for themselves.”

About WakeCap

WakeCap is a deep-tech company rooted in AI and IoT. Founded in 2017, with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, and San Francisco, WakeCap's technology enables real-time monitoring and data collection on complex construction sites to identify bottlenecks and make informed decisions that enhance overall efficiency.

