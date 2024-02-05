Grammy Winners 2024

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Feb 5 (CNN) - Taylor Swift made history, SZA brought tears and hugs to the stage, while Fantasia had people on their feet at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Recording Academy voters, the organization behind the Grammys, recognized a range of top artists with golden gramophone trophies in the top four awards; Swift became the first artist to win the Grammy for album of the year four times with“Midnights,” Miley Cyrus won for record of the year for“Flowers,” Billie Eilish won for song of the year for“What Was I Made For?” and R&B singer/songwriter Victoria Monét won best new artist.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominees in several top fields can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold, with the full list of winners in all 94 Grammy categories found here.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius –“The Record”

Janelle Monáe –“The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste –“World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey –“Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus –“Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo –“Guts”

SZA –“SOS”

Taylor Swift –“Midnights” –

*WINNER

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish –“What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius –“Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste –“Worship”

Miley Cyrus –“Flowers” –

*WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo –“Vampire”

SZA –“Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift –“Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét –“On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish –“What Was I Made For?” –

*WINNER

Dua Lipa –“Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste –“Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey –“A&W”

Miley Cyrus –“Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo –“Vampire”

SZA –“Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift –“Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Victoria Monét –

*WINNER

Gracie Abrams.

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kelly Clarkson,“Chemistry”

Miley Cyrus,“Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo,“GUTS”

Ed Sheeran, – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift,“Midnights” –

*WINNER

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish –“What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat –“Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus –“Flowers” –

*WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo –“Vampire”

Taylor Swift –“Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish –“Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste –“Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile –“Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers –“Ghost in the Machine” –

*WINNER

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice –“Karma”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff –

*WINNER

Dernst“D'Mile” Emile II,

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas –

*WINNER

Justin Tranter

BEST RAP ALBUM

Drake & 21 Savage –“Her Loss”

Killer Mike –“Michael” –

*WINNER

Metro Boomin –“Heroes & Villains”

Nas –“King's Disease III”

Travis Scott –“Utopia”

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar –“The Hillbillies”

Black Thought –“Love Letter”

Coi Leray –“Players”

Drake & 21 Savage –“Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000 –“Scientists & Engineers” –

*WINNER

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne –“Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini –“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson –“Bell Bottom Country” –

*WINNER

Tyler Childers –“Rustin' in the Rain”

Zach Bryan –“Zach Bryan”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark –“Buried”

Chris Stapleton –“White Horse” –

*WINNER

Dolly Parton –“The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs –“Fast Car”

Tyler Childers –“In Your Love”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters –“But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet –“Starcatcher”

Metallica –“72 Seasons”

Paramore –“This Is Why” –

*WINNER

Queens of the Stone Age –“In Times New Roman...”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Arctic Monkeys –“Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas –“More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius –“Not Strong Enough”-

*WINNER

Foo Fighters –“Rescued”

Metallica –“Lux Æterna”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface –“Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones –“What I Didn't Tell You”

Emily King –“Special Occasion”

Summer Walker –“Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét –“Jaguar II” –

*WINNER

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown –“Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones –“ICU”-

*WINNER

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley –“Back to Love”

SZA –“Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét –“How Does It Make You Feel”

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys –“The Car”

Boygenius –“The Record” –

*WINNER

Gorillaz –“Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey –“Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey –“I Inside the Old Year Dying”

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

ASAKE & Olamide,“Amapiano”

Burns Boy,“City Boys”

David Featuring Must Keys,“UNAVAILABLE”

Ayra Starr,“Rush”

Tyla,“Water”

–

*WINNER

BEST SCORE OR SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (Includes Film and Televison)

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer – *WINNER

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates from around the world